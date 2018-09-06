It's still summer weather, but the scents coming from the autumn-inspired dishes at Disney Springs are distinctly fall.

Pretzels, pork shanks, soups and hard ciders: It's all so wonder-fall.

The fall dishes are all on offer as of Friday in the Disney Springs area of Walt Disney World. A visitor could spend days eating an autumnal feast, but if your time is limited, here are a few standouts that will have you searching for a cozy sweater and fireplace to complete the mood.

Apple Whisky Jam and Smoked Sausage Burger: smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato and caramelized onions. Available at D-Luxe Burger.

Walt Disney World Resort

Smoked Sausage with beer cheese sauce: bacon and apple-braised red cabbage on a Tuscan roll. Available at B.B. Wolf's Sausage Co.

Walt Disney World Resort

Fall All Over: a smooth, decadent blend of Rémy Martin, Averna Amaro, lemon, apricot preserves and a spritz of cinnamon. Available at Morimoto Asia.

Walt Disney World Resort

Fabulous Fall Butternut Squash Gnocchi: handmade ricotta gnocchi, roasted butternut squash, parmesan cream sauce, and pumpkin seed pesto. Pair it with the Medici Punch (pictured): Tuaca, Bulleit Bourbon, with charred cinnamon cider. Both available at Maria & Enzo's.

Walt Disney World Resort

Fall Harvest Soup: roasted apple and winter squash soup with spiced mascarpone cream and spiced candied nuts. Pair it with the Pumpkin White Russian: Hangar 1 Vodka, Monin Pumpkin Spice, heavy cream, with a sprinkled sugar-rimmed glass. Both available at Enzo's Hideaway.

Walt Disney World Resort

Bavarian Roasted Pork Shanks: tender, bite-sized "pig wings" tossed in an Oktoberfest beer sauce and served with fried spatzle mac 'n' cheese. Don't forget the Air Pirate's Pretzels, an Oktoberfest-themed flight of pretzels with spicy German mustard and beer-cheese fondue. Enjoy with an Autumn Smash: rum, lemon juice, peach nectar, simple syrup and a touch of cinnamon. All available at Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar.

Walt Disney World Resort

Lucky Dux Oysters: half shell by the piece, with green apple Champagne mignonette sauce. Or if it's a drink you're after, the Bronzed Maple Coffee: whiskey, muddled candy, coffee and maple whip cream garnished with a dusting of maple powder and candy. Available at The Boathouse.

Walt Disney World Resort

Braised Pork Shoulder: an apple cider reduction, with autumn spices and cauliflower purée. Pair with Paddlefish Hard Apple: apple cider, bourbon and ginger beer, garnished with a cinnamon stick. Both available at Paddlefish.

Walt Disney World Resort

For a grab-and-go, Brie Cheese and Bosc Pear Crepe with Orange Blossom Honey from AristoCrepes.

Walt Disney World Resort

And for a sweet fall treat, don't miss Amorette's Patisserie, where you can choose from the Caramel Apricot Cobbler (Verrine with apricot topped with sugared almonds and buttermilk panna cotta) and the Fall Harvest Petit Cake (cinnamon and nutmeg chiffon cake, layered with Calvados-salted caramel mousse, cranberry cherry pate de fruit and roasted hazelnuts) and the Apple Cider Riesling Wine Slushie.