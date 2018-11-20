A Christmas-themed amusement park exists

You know how we all have that one friend who loves Christmas? Like, loves loves it?

Prepare to blow her mind.

SantaPark Arctic World

In Finland, there's a Christmas-themed amusement park.

It's underground, run by elves and has been called the best Christmas destination in the world.

Since 1998, SantaPark Arctic World has been delighting visitors. Its 2018 season has just begun.

So what does one do at a Christmas theme park? Attend elf school, of course. Decorate cookies. Even ride a magical train through an enchanted forest.

You can mail letters to Santa from the bustling post office or, of course, have a meet-and-greet with the big guy himself.