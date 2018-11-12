Where you can track down these 11 holiday treats at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Nov 12, 2018, 4:06 AM ET
Mini shortbread cookies decorated with sugar pieces, these yummy cookies can be found at Grand Avenue Cart and Hollywood Scoops.

The holidays have arrived at Disney's Hollywood Studios and so have the treats. Feast your eyes -- and then actually feast -- on these festive sweets available at the Flurry of Fun celebration, now through Jan. 6.

Hot Chocolate Flight at Fairfax Fare and Hollywood Scoops: hot chocolate with Irish liqueur, hot chocolate with vanilla vodka and hot chocolate with cherry bourbon.

Warm up on cold nights with Hot Chocolate Flights featuring hot chocolate with Irish liqueur, hot chocolate with vanilla vodka, and hot chocolate with cherry bourbon.

Prep and Landing Cupcake at Rosie's All-American Café and Dockside Diner: gingerbread cupcake with cream cheese frosting.

Get ready for some elven shenanigans with this gingerbread cupcake with cream cheese frosting offered at Rosie’s All-American Café and Dockside Diner.

Chocolate Chestnut Cone at Backlot Express: chocolate treat served on a praline leaf.

Chocolate Chestnut Cone – Chow down on this chocolate treat served on a praline leaf offered at Backlot Express.

Olaf Cupcake at ABC Commissary and Backlot Express: chocolate cupcake with buttercream frosting.

An Olaf Cupcake made of chocolate with buttercream frosting available at ABC Commissary and Backlot Express.

Santa Belt Candy Apple at Trolley Car Café: candy apples dipped in chocolate and decorated with more chocolate and marshmallow ears.

Disney's "Flurry of Fun" Candy Apple.

Santa Belt Macarons at at BaseLine Tap House and Oasis Canteen: almond macarons with hazelnut filling.

Santa Belt Macarons are made of almond with hazelnut filling and come in packages of five.

Large Shortbread Cookie at at Trolley Car Café: a big shortbread cookie is filled with raspberry jam and decorated in frosting.

The Large Shortbread Cookie is filled with raspberry jam and decorated in frosting. Get it at Trolley Car Café!

Mini Shortbread Cookies at Grand Avenue Cart and Hollywood Scoops: cookies decorated with sugar pieces.

The Gingerbread Pop comes on a stick for easy on-the-go deliciousness and is dipped in chocolate.

Gingerbread Pop at Anaheim Produce, the Churro Cart in front of the Chinese Theater and the Main Entrance Coffee Cart: Gingerbread Pop comes on a stick and dipped in chocolate.

Festive Popcorn features caramel corn mixed with nuts, crispy pearls, candy-coated chocolates, and mini sugar cookies.

Festive Popcorn at BaseLine Tap House and various popcorn carts throughout the park: caramel corn mixed with nuts, crispy pearls, candy-coated chocolates and mini sugar cookies.

