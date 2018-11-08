Smash open this brand-new Chocolate Mickey Piñata

This new Mickey Chocolate Piñata is so much fun to break as it is to eat!

Smash it open and unveil the treats inside: Chocolate-covered vanilla bean marshmallows and crispy chocolate pearls.

The chocolate shell is as delicious as the treats inside. Dark chocolate for the Mickey base, dark modeling chocolate for Mickey’s Santa outfit and belts, and white chocolate for Mickey’s lapel and buttons.

The Mickey Chocolate Piñata can be found from Nov. 8 through the holiday season at The Ganachery at Disney Springs.