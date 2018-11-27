Disneyland's can't-miss candy this holiday season

A trip to Disneyland during the holiday season is special enough, but these can't-miss treats make it even sweeter.

You’ll find these items through Jan. 6, 2019 at Pooh Corner and Candy Palace at Disneyland park, Trolley Treats at Disney California Adventure park, and Marceline’s Confectionery at the Downtown Disney District.

Hand-Pulled Candy Canes

Disneyland Resort

A beloved and delicious holiday tradition returns. At 18 inches long, these hand-crafted peppermint sticks will be available starting Nov. 23. Here are all of the dates they will be offered throughout the holiday season:

Candy Palace: Nov. 23, 26, 28, 30; Dec. 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24

Trolley Treats: Nov. 24, 27, 29; Dec. 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25

Here are a few more:

Peppermint Bark

Disneyland Resort

Santa Mickey Crispy Treat

Disneyland Resort

In addition to the Santa Mickey, there's both Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread Crispy Treats.

Holiday Candy Apples

Disneyland Resort

There are Mickey, Minnie, Sandy Claws and Snowflake Apples available.

