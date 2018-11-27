Disneyland's can't-miss candy this holiday season

Nov 27, 2018, 4:16 AM ET
PHOTO: Gingerbread Mickey and Minnie Crispy Treats for holidays at Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Resort
Gingerbread Mickey and Minnie Crispy Treats for Holidays at Disneyland Resort.

A trip to Disneyland during the holiday season is special enough, but these can't-miss treats make it even sweeter.

You’ll find these items through Jan. 6, 2019 at Pooh Corner and Candy Palace at Disneyland park, Trolley Treats at Disney California Adventure park, and Marceline’s Confectionery at the Downtown Disney District.

Hand-Pulled Candy Canes

PHOTO: Hand-Pulled Candy Canes for Holidays at Disneyland Resort.Disneyland Resort
Hand-Pulled Candy Canes for Holidays at Disneyland Resort.

A beloved and delicious holiday tradition returns. At 18 inches long, these hand-crafted peppermint sticks will be available starting Nov. 23. Here are all of the dates they will be offered throughout the holiday season:

Candy Palace: Nov. 23, 26, 28, 30; Dec. 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24

Trolley Treats: Nov. 24, 27, 29; Dec. 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25

Here are a few more:

Peppermint Bark

PHOTO: Peppermint Bark for Holidays at Disneyland Resort.Disneyland Resort
Peppermint Bark for Holidays at Disneyland Resort.

Santa Mickey Crispy Treat

PHOTO: Santa Mickey Crispy Treat for Holidays at Disneyland Resort.Disneyland Resort
Santa Mickey Crispy Treat for Holidays at Disneyland Resort.

In addition to the Santa Mickey, there's both Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread Crispy Treats.

Holiday Candy Apples

PHOTO: Holiday Candy Apples for Holidays at Disneyland Resort.Disneyland Resort
Holiday Candy Apples for Holidays at Disneyland Resort.

There are Mickey, Minnie, Sandy Claws and Snowflake Apples available.

