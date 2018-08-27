Disneyland's new villains-themed high tea is scary cute

Aug 27, 2018, 2:09 PM ET
PHOTO: Oogie boogie chocolate covered strawberries are served at Steakhouse 55.PlayDisneyland Resort
Tea time has taken a dark turn at the Disneyland Hotel.

Just in time for Halloween celebrations around the park, Steakhouse 55 has announced a new villains-themed tea featuring our favorite nasty characters as edible treats.

Starting Sept. 7 and running through Halloween, the limited-time high tea features both savory and sweet delights. The villains tea -- officially dubbed Trick or Tea -- will be available Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. only.

On the savory side, standouts are the Lion King's Scar sandwich, made from red pepper hummus, and a mini-sandwich inspired by Beauty and the Beast's Gaston, which has prime rib and cream of horseradish on toasted sourdough.

A Maleficent-themed delight is a pumpernickel slice with a dollop of edamame-avocado smash.

PHOTO: Sweet and savory snacks in Halloween theme are served at Steakhouse 55.Disneyland Resort
PHOTO: Savory snacks at Steakhouse 55.Disneyland Resort
But the most creative savory snack is the one that's likely to give you pause before you eventually pop it into your mouth: A deviled egg turned purple-black, filled with beet puree (mixed with the yolk) and topped with tokibo caviar and seaweed. It's inspiration? Ursula from The Little Mermaid, of course.

PHOTO: Ursula inspired deviled eggs are pictured here.Disneyland Resort
For your sweet tooth, the treats are no less delightful: The Nightmare Before Christmas's Oogie Boogie and Alice in Wonderland's Queen of Hearts chocolate-covered strawberries, a "poison" apple inspired by Snow White that is really just cinnamon Bavarian mousse and salted caramel and Cruella de Vil (101 Dalmatians) cupcakes.

PHOTO: Oogie boogie chocolate covered strawberries are served at Steakhouse 55.Disneyland Resort
PHOTO: Sweet snacks in Halloween theme are served at Steakhouse 55.Disneyland Resort
