Millennial invasion: Here are the top 5 trending vacation spots in 2019

Where in the world will millennials travel in 2019?
Hopper has the answer:
Bora Bora
St. Martin
Aspen, Colorado
Denpasar, Indonesia (Bali)
Kahului, Hawaii (Maui).
The app, primarily used by millennials, analyzed millions of trips being searched in the app for 2019.
Why these places? According to Liana Corwin of Hopper, "From skiing in Aspen to snorkeling in the lagoons of Bora Bora, these destinations offer lots of adventure and rich experiences."
And much of the decision making starts on social media.
"There are nearly 360 million posts using #travel on Instagram so it has become a huge source of inspiration for many millennials as they choose their next getaway," Corwin said.
With that in mind, we've selected a few fabulous photos to inspire your wanderlust.
