8 most romantic hotels in Cabo San Lucas

With incredible beaches and a vibrant nightlife, Cabo San Lucas is a prime destination for couples seeking a Mexican getaway. A team of Oyster investigators visited the beach town's top hotels to determine which ones are the best for a romantic escape. Here are their picks for the most romantic hotels in Cabo San Lucas.

The Resort at Pedregal

The 118-room Resort at Pedregal is so exclusive that reaching it requires driving through a striking private tunnel. Set on a long sweep of beach at the base of towering mountains, the hotel's style seamlessly blends modern design and local artisanal details. Rooms have gorgeous hardwood accents plus massive bathrooms and terraces with hot tubs, and select casitas open to the ocean with private pools and fire pits. Oceanside dining and locally sourced menus are a highlight, as are the infinity pools overlooking the beach. There's also a stunner of an organic spa, a modern gym, and a posh boutique. Sadly, the ocean here isn't swimmable.

The Cape, a Thompson Hotel

Every space at the super-swanky, high-design Cape is undeniably chic. The boutique resort features modernist architecture, two oceanfront infinity pools, two high-end restaurants, a glass-enclosed cigar and cocktail tasting lounge, and a full-service spa with oceanfront cabanas and hot and cold plunge pools. The 161 meticulously designed rooms feature spacious glass-enclosed bathrooms (copper soaking tubs and rainfall showerheads), ocean-view balconies or terraces, and in-room cocktail bars. Villas include everything a heart might desire, like laundry rooms, in-villa check-in, butler service, afternoon cocktails, private hot tubs, and optional plunge pools.

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf and Spa Resort

The all-inclusive, adult-only Pueblo Bonitio Pacifica Resort is a tranquil, upscale resort on a gorgeous beach. It feels removed and secluded from the Cabo nightlife, though it's only about a 10-minute drive away. Two beautiful pools, tennis courts, five restaurants, five bars (no well liquor here), a large fitness center, and a full-service spa with a sexy whirlpool and a meditation labyrinth are among the features. All 154 rooms feature understated, contemporary beach decor with dark woods, Mexican accents such as local artwork and floor mosaics, as well as ocean-view balconies and free Wi-Fi. Couples looking for a quiet, romantic getaway should be pleased with this option.

Hacienda Beach Club and Residences

The luxury Hacienda Beach Club and Residences has a lot going for it: Spectacular Sea of Cortez and Land's End views, massive contemporary apartments, and some of the best dining in Cabo San Lucas. For the most part, the property is pure tranquility, with a desert-chic spa and a zero-entry infinity pool with an adult-only level. The location on swimmable Medano Beach -- less than a five-minute walk from San Lucas' bustling marina -- is fantastic, but a bit of noise from party boats is inevitable.

Casa Bella Boutique Hotel

Staying at the charming, 14-room Casa Bella Boutique Hotel feels very much like visiting someone's home, albeit a home with lots of authentic hacienda style. While decor varies, expect to see an eclectic mix of hardwood furniture, Old World oil paintings, rustic terra cotta tile floors, and quirky details. The flower-filled courtyard holds a small pool, and the one-room spa offers Mexico-inspired treatments. Note that some noise from the wild strip behind the hotel is audible and there are no TVs.

Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort and Spa

The Casa Dorada Resort and Spa has an excellent location on Medano Beach, offering the best swimming area in Cabo San Lucas. All 185 rooms are airy, sophisticated suites with spacious kitchenettes, large bathrooms with enormous showers and tubs, and balconies with ocean views. One outstanding feature is the big, beautiful pool with plush lounge chairs and poolside service. While other Cabo resorts can feel crowded, this pool maintains a peaceful quality, although some guests complain about music being a touch too loud. Hammocks by a cozy fire pit and free Wi-Fi are also positives. Fitness options include an 18-hole golf course, large fitness center, or morning yoga classes. The Casa Dorada is walking distance to Cabo's best restaurants and shopping, allowing visitors to skip expensive taxis.

Sandos Finisterra Los Cabos</b>

Boasting scenery in every direction, this 250-room cliffside resort has enjoyed icon status ever since Keith Richards wed Patti Hansen here in 1983. Sandos has undergone expansion and renovations since then, but one thing didn't change: the panoramic views of the sea, the bay, and rugged mountains in between. The spacious all-inclusive has four gorgeous pools and an expansive beach leading to El Arco. All guests have unlimited access to multiple bars and restaurants and 24-hour room service. Simple rooms come with minibars and balconies, but couples should consider upgrading to the Finisterra Suites for modern decor and access to VIP areas.

The Bungalows Hotel

This laid-back, mid-range boutique hotel has just 16 suites (all with kitchenettes, some with two bedrooms), plenty of authentic Mexican charm, and a central courtyard pool. It has an inland location on the outskirts of downtown Cabo San Lucas. There is no full-service restaurant but rates include daily breakfast on the patio and several dining options are within walking distance. We encountered extremely hospitable service (hugs were common!). Taxis are readily available, but a car rental would be helpful for exploring the area.