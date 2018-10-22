Disney's new Space Ranger Slush is to infinity and beyond

Even Buzz Lightyear himself would blast off after sampling the new Space Ranger Slush at Walt Disney World.

Available starting Nov. 7 at Magic Kingdom Park's Lunching Pad, the slush is layers of purple grape and apple with a rock candy slush.

If you missed our coverage of the opening of the new Toy Story Land you can check out our comprehensive guide to the rides, food and merchandise here.

Also in Magic Kingdom Park and debuting on Nov. 7 is another slush that looks (almost) too good to drink.

This one is the Wonderland Slush: Layers of purple grape and pink raspberry lemonade slush with a pink rock candy straw. You can find it at Cheshire Café.