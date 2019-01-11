Teddy bear that got left behind in Hawaii leads his best life thanks to hotel staff

When Anna Pickard and her family returned to the San Francisco bay area after a Hawaii vacation, they realized they had left someone very important behind.

Her son's beloved teddy bear.

Her son, who goes by the nickname Doozer, according to a series of tweets posted by Pickard, had left his bear Sutro at the Grand Hyatt Kauai.

She emailed the hotel and according to her Twitter thread was "not hopeful."

But as it turns out, Sutro had been living his best life, thanks to the hotel staff.

"Not only had they found Sutro safe and would be posting him back, but they sent updates so Doozer could see what he'd been doing on his extended vacation. Apparently having first visiting the laundry, he's been at the Spa," she wrote.

Having a crappy Monday? I was too.

Not only is it raining and I was back at work, but we realised last night that Doozer had left his beloved teddy bear at the hotel we stayed at, and that when we had to admit it, he was going to go from being worried (last night) to most upset. — Anna (@annapickard) January 7, 2019

They emailed back. Not only had they found Sutro safe and would be posting him back, but they sent updates so Doozer could see what he'd been doing on his extended vacation. Apparently having first visiting the laundry, he's been at the Spa. pic.twitter.com/rFhK6m9LVI — Anna (@annapickard) January 7, 2019

Then they took a walk. Met the gardeners. And went to the pool. They rented a cabana (and now I'm going to have to explain why I kept telling Doozer we couldn't afford a cabana, but… his bear can?) pic.twitter.com/pi22SiyYju — Anna (@annapickard) January 7, 2019

SO thank you to Julien at @GrandHyattKauai, and his colleagues who are, apparently, just all-round lovely people who legit made me (and several dozen colleagues) cry today. Now I'm going to go and print these out and drip feed them to Doozer until Sutro lands. pic.twitter.com/uEDufv70zV — Anna (@annapickard) January 7, 2019

And then, this is my favourite thing, THEY CHECKED OUT OF THE HOTEL. pic.twitter.com/uJAlhOTt0t — Anna (@annapickard) January 7, 2019

The hotel also posted photos of Sutro on their social media, alongside the seal friend he had made on his trip.

Requests for comment from Pickard and the hotel were not immediately returned. This story will be updated as necessary.