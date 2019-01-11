Teddy bear that got left behind in Hawaii leads his best life thanks to hotel staff

Jan 11, 2019, 3:03 PM ET
PHOTO: A stock photo of a white teddy bear.STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
When Anna Pickard and her family returned to the San Francisco bay area after a Hawaii vacation, they realized they had left someone very important behind.

Her son's beloved teddy bear.

Her son, who goes by the nickname Doozer, according to a series of tweets posted by Pickard, had left his bear Sutro at the Grand Hyatt Kauai.

She emailed the hotel and according to her Twitter thread was "not hopeful."

But as it turns out, Sutro had been living his best life, thanks to the hotel staff.

"Not only had they found Sutro safe and would be posting him back, but they sent updates so Doozer could see what he'd been doing on his extended vacation. Apparently having first visiting the laundry, he's been at the Spa," she wrote.

The hotel also posted photos of Sutro on their social media, alongside the seal friend he had made on his trip.

Requests for comment from Pickard and the hotel were not immediately returned. This story will be updated as necessary.

