Run down, depressed, or just a little blue or blah?

Don’t reach for a tub of ice cream or a big bag of chips, because there’s growing evidence that you can boost your mood with food –- but it has to be the right food.

Of course, overall healthy eating -- fruits, vegetables, healthy fats and whole grains -- has been linked in studies to lower risks of depression and even suicide.

But diet decisions that improve the rest of the body may also improve the brain’s outlook on the world.

De Agostini via Getty Images

Nutrition also influences the immune system, which has been shown to affect the risk of depression, as well.

Try adding these five mood-boosting foods to your daily diet.

1. Salmon

Salmon is a nutritional powerhouse full of omega-3 fatty acids, a key nutrient that our bodies don't produce on their own.

Omega-3 fatty acids are part of the membranes that surround cells in the body, particularly in the brain. Research has shown that consuming fish like salmon with omega-3 fatty acids may ease depression.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Salmon is also an inflammation-fighting food.

Increased inflammation in the body could play a role in depression, according to new research released in January.

Try Kelly LeVeque's lemon-dill roasted salmon over arugula recipe.

2. Dark chocolate

A candy bar may leave you feeling blah after you eat it, but a piece of dark chocolate could give you a mood boost.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Dark chocolate may be giving not only your brain but also your immune system and eyes a real boost, according to research released earlier this year.

Be careful, though, with the chocolate you choose.

In their studies, researchers used dark chocolate with 70 percent cacao, a recipe reserved for the darkest of dark chocolate. This usually means the chocolate tastes more bitter than sweet because only 30 percent of the candy bar is sugar and milk.

Try Kelly LeVeque's dark chocolate sea salt smoothie recipe.

3. Berries

Fruits are all good for you as part of a balanced diet, but berries are particularly powerful for the brain.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Berries are rich in flavonoid, which helps regulate mood and improve memory and reduces inflammation.

Serve up a big bowl of strawberries, blueberries and raspberries topped with balsamic vinegar and a light sprinkle of sugar.

4. Spinach and kale

Dark, leafy greens like spinach and kale are full of omega-3 fatty acids and are inflammation-fighting foods too.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Greens are also rich in magnesium, which plays a major role in brain function and mood.

Try Molly Sims' green veggie soup recipe.

5. Almonds

Almonds are a healthy fat, which boosts brain health. They are also rich in a compound called tyrosine, which has been found to prevent a decline in cognitive function, especially in response to stress.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Try Wolfgang Puck's arugula salad with tangerines, Asian pear, dried cranberries and toasted almonds recipe.