"GMA" partnered with Anna Brown, of Nutrition Squeezed, for the ultimate meal prep guide for the Whole30 diet, which aims to “reset” your diet by eliminating foods like dairy and sugar for 30 days.
Read below for Anna's tips on foods to enjoy during Whole30, foods to avoid and a sample meal plan.
Nothing is more synonymous with Jan. 1 than Whole30.
After a week of holiday indulgences, I think we’re all ready for some real food and routine.
I’ve personally never done the Whole30 diet, but I know many friends that participate every January and love it.
If I had to pick a diet, I think it would be Whole30, because it’s actually not that different from how I eat on a daily basis, with just a few exceptions such as dairy, grains and legumes. Fortunately, these foods can easily be replaced with equally delicious foods like sweet potatoes, nut milks and lean meats.
What is Whole30
While Whole30 is still considered a diet (meaning there are certain foods you’re not allowed to eat), what I like about it is that it focuses on eating real, whole foods and staying away from packaged and processed foods.
It encourages a moderate amount of meat, seafood and eggs, lots of vegetables and natural fats, some fruit and plenty of herbs and spices for flavor.
Foods that are off-limits during Whole30 include:
Real and artificial sugar
Alcohol
Grains
Legumes
Dairy
Carrageenan, MSG and sulfates
Baked goods, junk foods and other processed foods
Foods you get to enjoy on Whole30:
Lean proteins like fish, chicken, eggs and lean ground beef and turkey
Healthy fats like avocado, olive oil, coconut oil and nut butter (just not peanut)
Yummy winter vegetables like sweet potato, spaghetti squash and Brussels sprouts
All the green veggies you can imagine! Arugula, spinach, kale, broccoli
Any fruit that you want, up to about 2 servings per day eaten with meals
Whole30 sample week meal prep guide
For two people, or one person with extra for leftovers
Monday
Breakfast: Two egg muffins with dandelion greens (Get the recipe HERE)
Lunch: Taco mason jar salad (Get the recipe HERE)
Dinner: Sheet pan chicken with veggies (Get the recipe HERE)
Tuesday
Breakfast: Banana with 1 tbsp. nut butter
Lunch: Leftover chicken and veggies with lettuce, 1/2 avocado, olive oil, salt and pepper
Dinner: No-bean turkey and sweet potato chili (Get the recipe HERE)
Wednesday
Midweek meal prep: Bake salmon, roast cauliflower and cook sweet potatoes.
Breakfast: Two egg muffins
Lunch: Taco mason jar salad
Dinner: Herb-baked salmon with whole roasted turmeric cauliflower and sweet potatoes
Thursday
Breakfast: Banana with 1 tbsp. nut butter
Lunch: Leftover turkey and sweet potato chili
Dinner: Leftover salmon with cauliflower and sweet potatoes
Friday
Breakfast: Two egg muffins
Lunch: Taco mason jar salad
Dinner: Out [at a restaurant]!
Whole30 grocery list
Produce
3 ripe bananas
1 lemon
1 Granny Smith apple
1 bunch of dandelion greens (or spinach)
6 large sweet potatoes
1 yellow onion
1 red onion
2 carrots
1 bunch of radishes
1 red pepper
10 Crimini/baby bella mushrooms (or one pint container)
1 large container of arugula (or preferred lettuce)
3 heads of romaine lettuce
3 heads of broccoli
1 head of cauliflower
1 bag or about 20 Brussels sprouts
3 avocadoes
1 head of garlic
1 bunch of dill and cilantro
3-5 sprigs of fresh rosemary
Meat
20 oz 93 percent lean ground turkey
1 lb lean ground beef
2 lbs salmon
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 dozen eggs
Pantry and condiments
10 oz can tomato and chili mixture
8 oz can tomato sauce
1 jar of nut butter of choice
1 can of black olives
Non-dairy sour cream
Pantry essentials (purchase if not already on hand)
Salt
Turmeric
Taragon
Thyme
Cumin
Chili powder
Paprika
Ground cinnamon
Bay leaves
Chia seeds
Flax seeds
Olive oil/Avocado Oil
Vinegar
Additional Whole30 recipes
Roasted broccoli: Wash and cut broccoli into florets. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast on a baking sheet for about 30 minutes, tossing once.
Roasted sweet potatoes: Wash and dice sweet potatoes into 1 inch cubes. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper and any other spices (I like turmeric or rosemary). Roast on a baking sheet for about 40 minutes, tossing once.
Herbs de Provence baked Salmon: Wash and dry salmon. Lay on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper and herbs de Provence. Bake at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes, until done.
Anna Brown, of Nutrition Squeezed, is a former public relations professional turned healthy living enthusiast who is now studying at New York University to become a registered dietitian nutritionist.