"GMA" partnered with Anna Brown, of Nutrition Squeezed, for the ultimate meal prep guide for the Whole30 diet, which aims to “reset” your diet by eliminating foods like dairy and sugar for 30 days.

Read below for Anna's tips on foods to enjoy during Whole30, foods to avoid and a sample meal plan.

Nothing is more synonymous with Jan. 1 than Whole30.

After a week of holiday indulgences, I think we’re all ready for some real food and routine.

I’ve personally never done the Whole30 diet, but I know many friends that participate every January and love it.

If I had to pick a diet, I think it would be Whole30, because it’s actually not that different from how I eat on a daily basis, with just a few exceptions such as dairy, grains and legumes. Fortunately, these foods can easily be replaced with equally delicious foods like sweet potatoes, nut milks and lean meats.

What is Whole30

While Whole30 is still considered a diet (meaning there are certain foods you’re not allowed to eat), what I like about it is that it focuses on eating real, whole foods and staying away from packaged and processed foods.

It encourages a moderate amount of meat, seafood and eggs, lots of vegetables and natural fats, some fruit and plenty of herbs and spices for flavor.

Foods that are off-limits during Whole30 include:

Real and artificial sugar

Alcohol

Grains

Legumes

Dairy

Carrageenan, MSG and sulfates

Baked goods, junk foods and other processed foods

Foods you get to enjoy on Whole30:

Lean proteins like fish, chicken, eggs and lean ground beef and turkey

Healthy fats like avocado, olive oil, coconut oil and nut butter (just not peanut)

Yummy winter vegetables like sweet potato, spaghetti squash and Brussels sprouts

All the green veggies you can imagine! Arugula, spinach, kale, broccoli

Any fruit that you want, up to about 2 servings per day eaten with meals

Whole30 sample week meal prep guide

For two people, or one person with extra for leftovers

Monday

Breakfast: Two egg muffins with dandelion greens (Get the recipe HERE)

Lunch: Taco mason jar salad (Get the recipe HERE)

Dinner: Sheet pan chicken with veggies (Get the recipe HERE)

Tuesday

Breakfast: Banana with 1 tbsp. nut butter

Lunch: Leftover chicken and veggies with lettuce, 1/2 avocado, olive oil, salt and pepper

Dinner: No-bean turkey and sweet potato chili (Get the recipe HERE)

Wednesday

Midweek meal prep: Bake salmon, roast cauliflower and cook sweet potatoes.

Breakfast: Two egg muffins



Anna Brown/Nutrition Squeezed

Lunch: Taco mason jar saladDinner: Herb-baked salmon with whole roasted turmeric cauliflower and sweet potatoes

Thursday

Breakfast: Banana with 1 tbsp. nut butter

Lunch: Leftover turkey and sweet potato chili

Dinner: Leftover salmon with cauliflower and sweet potatoes



Friday

Breakfast: Two egg muffins

Lunch: Taco mason jar salad

Dinner: Out [at a restaurant]!

Whole30 grocery list

Produce

3 ripe bananas

1 lemon

1 Granny Smith apple

1 bunch of dandelion greens (or spinach)

6 large sweet potatoes

1 yellow onion

1 red onion

2 carrots

1 bunch of radishes

1 red pepper

10 Crimini/baby bella mushrooms (or one pint container)

1 large container of arugula (or preferred lettuce)

3 heads of romaine lettuce

3 heads of broccoli

1 head of cauliflower

1 bag or about 20 Brussels sprouts

3 avocadoes

1 head of garlic

1 bunch of dill and cilantro

3-5 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Meat

20 oz 93 percent lean ground turkey

1 lb lean ground beef

2 lbs salmon

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 dozen eggs

Pantry and condiments

10 oz can tomato and chili mixture

8 oz can tomato sauce

1 jar of nut butter of choice

1 can of black olives

Non-dairy sour cream

Pantry essentials (purchase if not already on hand)

Salt

Turmeric

Taragon

Thyme

Cumin

Chili powder

Paprika

Ground cinnamon

Bay leaves

Chia seeds

Flax seeds

Olive oil/Avocado Oil

Vinegar

Additional Whole30 recipes

Roasted broccoli: Wash and cut broccoli into florets. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast on a baking sheet for about 30 minutes, tossing once.

Roasted sweet potatoes: Wash and dice sweet potatoes into 1 inch cubes. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper and any other spices (I like turmeric or rosemary). Roast on a baking sheet for about 40 minutes, tossing once.

Herbs de Provence baked Salmon: Wash and dry salmon. Lay on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper and herbs de Provence. Bake at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes, until done.

Anna Brown, of Nutrition Squeezed, is a former public relations professional turned healthy living enthusiast who is now studying at New York University to become a registered dietitian nutritionist.