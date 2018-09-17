Jeanette Jenkins is a top celebrity trainer who helps keep stars from Pink to Kelly Rowland in top shape.
The creator of The Hollywood Trainer, a virtual online healthy living and weight loss club, Jenkins is redefining wellness as a woman in her 40s.
"I am 43 years old," she said. "I often like to share my age so people understand the benefits of healthy living. I feel like I’m 25 because I have chosen to eat healthy and exercise on a daily basis."
Jenkins invited “Good Morning America” into her Los Angeles home to share the five steps of her own wellness routine.
Read on for her tips in her own words.
1. Have 3 servings of vegetables per day
Greens are so important. They help alkalize the body. They help strengthen the immune system and they help you fight against all illnesses.
You could have a green smoothie that you could have at breakfast or as a snack, something as simple as four or five handfuls of spinach with some apple, lemon and ginger.
You could make a grilled veggie plate. You could also do just a nice, big green salad.
2. Drink half my body weight in ounces
Your body needs water. Make sure you drink half your body weight in ounces of water per day.
For example, I weigh 140 pounds. I drink 70 ounces of water a day.
Your body needs water in all of its living cells, from the cells of your hair, your internal organs in your stomach, your intestines, your synovial fluids for your joints.
3. Do my '7Exercise Total Body Workout'
There is no excuse for you not to exercise. If you have a body, you can exercise.
I have been doing body-weight exercises for years.
Here’s a 7Exercise #NoEquipment #NoExcuse Circuit with #LowImpact options that I did with my real life sister @mrs.camillewatson who is actually a pilot ?? and the most amazing sister a girl could ever have! ??My sister worked with me full-time for one year to help me create the @hollywoodtrainerclub www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com so all of you that have enjoyed workouts, recipes & motivation in the club, it wouldn’t have happened without the help of my sister Camille! ??Happy Sunday Fam Bam! Our next 30Day Bootcamp starts on September 17th in the Club! Join us! Just click the link @hollywoodtrainerclub www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com and join, it’s $20/month and ALL the workouts are under the “Exercise” tab click on #VirtualGym and get started! (Song #madefornow @janetjackson ????)#SundayFunday #SisterLove #FamBam #WorkoutMotivation
4. Swap afternoon coffee for a vegetable smoothie
I started doing green juices about 15 years ago. It was a huge change to my routine.
In the afternoon I replace a caffeine with a fresh juice smoothie for a couple of reasons. No. 1, I want to decrease the amount of caffeine I’m consuming in a day. Second, I want to make sure that I can sleep well at night.
If I don’t do a green juice, I’ll do a decaf green tea or a kombucha.
5. End the day with chamomile tea to relax and reduce cravings
Really it's about reducing those sugar cravings.
I personally am a late-night snacker. To combat that, having something like a chamomile tea or a soothing tea just really helps with decreasing those cravings.
You’re still putting something in your mouth and you’re sipping on something and it just helps with bringing down that blood sugar level.
If I don’t feel like having a tea, I’ll slice up an orange or a grapefruit and just have that with a nice glass of water.