Jeanette Jenkins is a top celebrity trainer who helps keep stars from Pink to Kelly Rowland in top shape.

The creator of The Hollywood Trainer, a virtual online healthy living and weight loss club, Jenkins is redefining wellness as a woman in her 40s.

"I am 43 years old," she said. "I often like to share my age so people understand the benefits of healthy living. I feel like I’m 25 because I have chosen to eat healthy and exercise on a daily basis."

Jenkins invited “Good Morning America” into her Los Angeles home to share the five steps of her own wellness routine.

Read on for her tips in her own words.

1. Have 3 servings of vegetables per day

Greens are so important. They help alkalize the body. They help strengthen the immune system and they help you fight against all illnesses.

You could have a green smoothie that you could have at breakfast or as a snack, something as simple as four or five handfuls of spinach with some apple, lemon and ginger.

You could make a grilled veggie plate. You could also do just a nice, big green salad.

2. Drink half my body weight in ounces

Your body needs water. Make sure you drink half your body weight in ounces of water per day.

For example, I weigh 140 pounds. I drink 70 ounces of water a day.

Your body needs water in all of its living cells, from the cells of your hair, your internal organs in your stomach, your intestines, your synovial fluids for your joints.

3. Do my '7Exercise Total Body Workout'

There is no excuse for you not to exercise. If you have a body, you can exercise.

I have been doing body-weight exercises for years.

4. Swap afternoon coffee for a vegetable smoothie

I started doing green juices about 15 years ago. It was a huge change to my routine.

In the afternoon I replace a caffeine with a fresh juice smoothie for a couple of reasons. No. 1, I want to decrease the amount of caffeine I’m consuming in a day. Second, I want to make sure that I can sleep well at night.

If I don’t do a green juice, I’ll do a decaf green tea or a kombucha.

5. End the day with chamomile tea to relax and reduce cravings

Really it's about reducing those sugar cravings.

I personally am a late-night snacker. To combat that, having something like a chamomile tea or a soothing tea just really helps with decreasing those cravings.

You’re still putting something in your mouth and you’re sipping on something and it just helps with bringing down that blood sugar level.

If I don’t feel like having a tea, I’ll slice up an orange or a grapefruit and just have that with a nice glass of water.