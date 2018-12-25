Unwind for the holidays with these DIY all-natural skin care products

Stay cozy and treat yourself — and your skin — in the best way possible with these simple DIY creams and masks.

Dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe shared her recipes for a cocoa-avocado-honey mask, a peppermint-sugar scrub and a cocoa-marshmallow hand cream with "GMA" to help make your skin hydrated and bright.

Professional crafter Michelle Edgemont helped us create these creams and masks so that we could try them ourselves.

What you'll need for the cocoa-avo-honey mask

Cocoa powder

Raw honey

1/4 avocado

A bowl

A fork and/or spoon



Step 1. Cut out 1/4 avocado

Using a fork or spoon, smash your avocado in the bowl.

Step 2. Add the raw honey

Add 1 tablespoon of raw honey to the bowl.

Step 3. Add the cocoa powder

Add 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder to the bowl.

Step 4. Mix everything together

Mix all of your ingredients in the bowl until its completely smooth.

Step 5. Apply and enjoy!

Apply the mask to your face for 30 minutes.

How to make the peppermint sugar scrub

What you'll need

1/2 cup warm coconut oilPeppermint extract1 cup sugarA bowlMason jars

Step 1. Mix the sugar and coconut oil

Combine 1 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of warm coconut oil in the bowl.

Step 2. Apply the peppermint extract

Add a few drops of peppermint extract to the bowl.

Step 3. Stir up your mix

Step 4. Give to a friend!

Put your scrub in a mason jar, decorate it and voilà: it makes the perfect present for a friend!

How to make the cocoa marshmallow hand cream

What you'll need

Cocoa butter4 oz mason jarsButter knifeMarshmallow root extract

Step 1. Apply the cocoa butter

Using your knife, scrape off the cocoa butter into a mason jar.

Step 2. Microwave the cocoa butter

Put the cocoa butter in the microwave until it becomes a liquid.

Step 3. Apply the marshmallow root extract

Add a few drops of the marshmallow root extract to your jar.

Step 4. Let the mixture harden

Leave your liquid mix for one hour to harden.

Step 5. Ta-da! It's ready