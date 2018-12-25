Unwind for the holidays with these DIY all-natural skin care products

Stay cozy and treat yourself — and your skin — in the best way possible with these simple DIY creams and masks.
Dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe shared her recipes for a cocoa-avocado-honey mask, a peppermint-sugar scrub and a cocoa-marshmallow hand cream with "GMA" to help make your skin hydrated and bright.
Professional crafter Michelle Edgemont helped us create these creams and masks so that we could try them ourselves.
What you'll need for the cocoa-avo-honey mask
Cocoa powder
Raw honey
1/4 avocado
A bowl
A fork and/or spoon
Step 1. Cut out 1/4 avocado
Using a fork or spoon, smash your avocado in the bowl.
Step 2. Add the raw honey
Add 1 tablespoon of raw honey to the bowl.
Step 3. Add the cocoa powderAdd 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder to the bowl.
Step 4. Mix everything togetherMix all of your ingredients in the bowl until its completely smooth.
Step 5. Apply and enjoy!Apply the mask to your face for 30 minutes.
How to make the peppermint sugar scrub
What you'll need1/2 cup warm coconut oil
Peppermint extract
1 cup sugar
A bowl
Mason jars
Step 1. Mix the sugar and coconut oil
Combine 1 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of warm coconut oil in the bowl.
Step 2. Apply the peppermint extractAdd a few drops of peppermint extract to the bowl.
Step 3. Stir up your mix
Step 4. Give to a friend!Put your scrub in a mason jar, decorate it and voilà: it makes the perfect present for a friend!
How to make the cocoa marshmallow hand cream
What you'll needCocoa butter
4 oz mason jars
Butter knife
Marshmallow root extract
Step 1. Apply the cocoa butterUsing your knife, scrape off the cocoa butter into a mason jar.
Step 2. Microwave the cocoa butterPut the cocoa butter in the microwave until it becomes a liquid.
Step 3. Apply the marshmallow root extractAdd a few drops of the marshmallow root extract to your jar.
Step 4. Let the mixture hardenLeave your liquid mix for one hour to harden.
Step 5. Ta-da! It's ready