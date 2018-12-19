DIY Christmas crafts: Turn old magazines into festive upcycled ornaments

Go green this Christmas and decorate with recycled products from around your house.
These do-it-yourself upcycled ornaments are the perfect way to repurpose old magazines you have lying around. To top it off, they make beautiful decorations and are an all-around fun holiday craft.
We had professional crafter, Michelle Edgemont show us how to make the ornaments ourselves. Check out the step-by-step instructions below to do it yourself.
How to make upcycled ornaments
What you need:Magazines
Styrofoam balls
Ribbon or twine
Hot glue gun and sticks
Scissors
Step 1: Gather your clip-outs
Rip out a few pages from your catalog or magazine, and roll the first piece up into a long strip. Twist the piece from each end.
Step 2: Glue your strips around the ball
Use the glue to secure your magazine clips around the ball, attaching in a circle as you go. Repeat this step until the ball is entirely covered.
Pro tip: Use an old tennis ball in place of a styrofoam ball to be even more eco-friendly.
Step 3: Trim off excess length from your strip
Cut off the extra length from the final strip of your ornament.
Step 4: Tie a ribbon on your ornament to hang
Cut some ribbon and tie the ends together to make a loop and double knot. Poke a hole in the top of the ornament, then add some glue inside the hole and push the knot of your string into the hole. Let the glue cool.
Step 5: Hang and enjoy!