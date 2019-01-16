Woman who lost more than 100 pounds on keto diet shares her favorite recipes

Welcome to GMA’s New Year, Best You. As we ring in 2019, we are sharing everything you need to start the new year strong. From keeping your New Year’s resolutions going to Instagram-worthy meal prep to workout programs to eating plans to taking time for yourself, we have it all covered.

Suzanne Ryan weighed nearly 300 pounds when she started following the ketogenic diet, a diet focused on foods high in fat and low in carbohydrates.

Four years later, Ryan, a 34-year-old mom from the San Francisco area, has lost 120 pounds.

She has also authored her own book, "Simply Keto," started her own YouTube channel, Keto Karma, and has more than 250,000 Instagram followers who come to her for everything from recipes to inspiration.

Ryan shared four of her favorite keto recipes with "Good Morning America."

Broccoli, cacon and cheese egg muffins

Suzanne Ryan/ketokarma

Egg muffins are the perfect option for meal prepping for a busy week ahead. These muffins are a staple in our house. Grab, reheat and go!

Double the recipe for easy reheat-and-serve breakfasts throughout the week. Also, feel free to try a variety of ingredients, from cooked sausage or diced ham to steamed spinach or sauteed chopped onions.

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped broccoli

3 slices bacon

6 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

A few drops of hot sauce (optional)

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line six cups of a standard-size muffin pan with silicone liners or coat with nonstick cooking spray.

Boil or steam the broccoli until soft. Cut into small pieces and set aside.

Fry the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crispy. Set aside on a paper towel–lined plate.

Crack the eggs into a medium-sized mixing bowl. Add the salt, pepper and garlic powder and beat. If desired, add a few drops of hot sauce for a kick.

Evenly distribute the chopped broccoli among the muffin liners. Top evenly with the bacon, cheese and egg mixture, in that order. Use a fork to shift the ingredients around so that the egg is evenly distributed.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the egg is cooked.

Store leftover muffins in a zip-top plastic bag in the refrigerator for up to four days.

Yields six muffins.

Keto chili

Suzanne Ryan/ketokarma

One day I had a craving for chili but I couldn’t find any simple low-carb chili recipes, so I decided to create my own. This keto chili is absolutely delicious and I promise you won’t miss the beans!

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 pound bulk sausage, mild or hot

1 green bell pepper, diced

1/2 medium yellow onion, chopped

3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced, or 1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes (with juices)

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste (When buying tomato paste, check the labels and find the lowest-carb option available. The macros for this recipe may vary slightly depending on the brand of tomato paste you use.)

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/3 cup water

Topping suggestions:

Shredded cheddar cheese

Sliced green onions

Sour cream

Sliced jalapeños

Directions

In a large pot, brown the ground beef and sausage, using a wooden spoon to break up the clumps. Drain the meat, reserving half of the drippings.

Transfer the drained meat to a slow cooker. Add the reserved drippings, bell pepper, onion, garlic, tomatoes with juices, tomato paste, chili powder, cumin and water and mix well.

Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on low for six to eight hours or on high for five hours, until the veggies are soft.

Serve topped with shredded cheese, green onions, sour cream and/or sliced jalapeños, if desired.

Makes six servings.

Bacon cheddar jalapeno poppers

Suzanne Ryan/ketokarma

These delicious poppers are my favorite appetizer—perfect for Sunday night football, cookouts or gatherings! Just be sure to make a few batches if you’re having company over because they go quickly.

Ingredients:

5 slices bacon (as a shortcut, you can use packaged bacon bits/pieces -- nitrate-free if possible -- instead of frying your own bacon.)

6 jalapeño peppers

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions:

In a skillet over medium heat, fry the bacon until crispy. Set aside on a paper towel–lined plate to cool. When cool enough to handle, chop the bacon into bits.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Slice the jalapeño peppers in half lengthwise. Use a spoon to scrape out the seeds and membranes. (If you prefer spicy food, feel free to incorporate the jalapeño seeds and membranes into the cheese sauce instead of discarding them.)

In a medium-sized bowl, use a fork to combine the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic powder and bacon bits.

Spoon some of the mixture into each jalapeño half and set the peppers cheese side up on the lined baking sheet.

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until the cheese is melted and slightly crisp on top.

Makes 12 poppers.

Pop-Pop’s chocolate peanut butter bites

I have fond memories of making peanut butter pie and chocolate peanut butter balls with my grandfather when I was a child. I developed this quick and easy recipe in his honor and they taste just like peanut butter cups!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup natural peanut butter (no sugar added; only peanuts and salt)

2 1/2 tablespoons Swerve confectioners’-style sweetener

2 tablespoons blanched almond flour

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup stevia-sweetened chocolate chips

1 1/2 teaspoons MCT oil

Direction:

Line a plate or small rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, mix the peanut butter, sweetener, almond flour, and vanilla until smooth.

Form the peanut butter mixture into 10 small balls and place them on the parchment-lined plate. Place the plate in the freezer for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, place the chocolate chips in a small microwave-safe bowl and microwave until fully melted, about 45 seconds. Add the MCT oil to the melted chocolate and mix well.

Remove the peanut butter balls from the freezer. Dip the balls one at a time into the melted chocolate. Use a spoon to gently roll the balls in the chocolate until they’re fully covered. Place the chocolate-coated balls on the parchment paper–lined plate.

Place the chocolate-coated balls in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes, until the chocolate is solid. Store extras in a zip-top plastic bag in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Makes 10 bites.

Recipes reprinted with permission from Suzanne Ryan.