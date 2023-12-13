'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher dies at 61

The Emmy-winning actor died following a brief illness, his rep said.

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, who starred in the hit television shows "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," has died at 61.

Braugher died on Monday after a brief illness, his longtime rep, Jennifer Allen, confirmed to ABC News.

Andre Braugher attends the "Birthday Candles" Photocall at American Airlines Theatre on March 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Born in Chicago, Braugher graduated from Stanford University. He then attended Juilliard School in the drama division, receiving a Master of Fine Art.

His first film role was Edward Zwick's 1989 Oscar-winning drama "Glory," where he starred alongside Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick, and Morgan Freeman.

Braugher first made a name for himself playing Kojak's sidekick Det. Winston Blake in six TV movie revivals of "Kojak," between 1989-90, but landed breakout success in 1993 as Det. Frank Pembleton in "Homicide: Life on the Street."

His portrayal of Det. Pembleton earned him two Emmy nominations as well as a win in 1998, and two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998 for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

More recently, he gained acclaim for playing the no-nonsense Captain Raymond Holt in the procedural comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Braugher starred in the comedy alongside Andy Samberg for eight seasons.

Andre Braugher as Capt. Holt and Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." (Photo by: John P. Fleenor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Braugher received four Emmy nominations and won two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Capt. Holt.

The actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, remembered Braugher as a "dynamic performer in drama & comedy" shortly after the news of his death broke, saying, "He will be deeply missed."

Braugher is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, who played his character's wife on "Homicide," and their three sons.