More than 4,600 cases of Pillsbury flour recalled due to possible E. coli risk, company says

Jun 17, 2019, 2:31 PM ET
Hometown Food Company
Thousands of cases of Pillsbury flour have been recalled because they may be contaminated with E. coli.

About 4,620 cases of 5-pound bags of Pillsbury Best Bread Flour were distributed to a limited number of stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to a press release from Hometown Food Company, which owns the Pillsbury brand.

More than 4,000 cases with the UPC item code 0 5150020031 5, lot code 8 342 and use-by date of June 8, 2020 were affected, and more than 500 cases with UPC item code 0 5150020031 5, lot code 8 343 and use-by date of June 9, 2020 were involved.

The flour was manufactured by ADM Milling Co. in Buffalo, New York. It is made from wheat, "which is a raw product that is minimally processed," according to the press release.

Products with other best-if-used-by dates and lots codes were not affected by the recall.

The company urged consumers to discard the product immediately or return it to the store they bought it from for a refund. Customers can also call (1-866-219-9333 to obtain a replacement coupon for the product.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the product. The voluntary recall was made with the full knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the company.