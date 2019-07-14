Ada Valley Gourmet Foods, Inc. has recalled nearly 3,500 pounds of frozen raw ground beef that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically broken metal bits, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

Interested in Recalls? Add Recalls as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Recalls news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Five-pound vacuum packages, packed with two in each carton with the label "Ada Valley MEATLOAF UNCOOKED" and lot code 17034 are listed under the recall.

USDA

The premixed raw beef was produced on May 20 and shipped to hospitals.

The problem was discovered on July 11 when a customer notified the plant of the problem, according to the USDA. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption.