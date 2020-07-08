Asymptomatic and presymptomatic people transmit most COVID-19 infections: Study Understanding silent infections may be key to controlling the virus' spread.

What is antibody testing and where to get a COVID-19 test

What is antibody testing and where to get a COVID-19 test Wilfredo Lee/AP

Silent transmission of the novel coronavirus could account for more than half of infections, according to one new mathematical model by U.S. and Canadian researchers.

The researchers utilized data on asymptomatic and presymptomatic transmission from two different epidemiological studies and estimated that more than 50% of infections were attributable to people not exhibiting symptoms.

Since the study is based on a mathematical model, the 50% finding is an estimation based on probabilities and approximations, rather than a precise figure.

The findings were published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

A different study, published in June in the journal Nature, found that in one Italian town in which the majority of residents were tested for COVID-19 while the town was under a 14-day quarantine, approximately 40% of individuals who tested positive had no symptoms.

Beach goers walk along the shore on Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach, July 7, 2020. Beaches in Miami-Dade County reopened Tuesday after being closed July 3 through 6 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. undefined Wilfredo Lee/AP

The findings could have real-world implications for leaders deciding how to rein in outbreaks in their respective countries or regions.

Widespread testing, isolating infected people, and ordering a community lockdown stopped the Italian outbreak in its tracks, the authors of the Nature study concluded.

"Even if all symptomatic cases are isolated, a vast outbreak may nonetheless unfold," the PNAS study's authors wrote.

"Understanding how silent infections that are in the presymptomatic phase or asymptomatic contribute to transmission will be fundamental to the success of postlockdown control strategies," they said.

What to know about the coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.