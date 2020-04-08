Coronavirus live updates: China lifts lockdown in Wuhan where global pandemic began Thousands of people streamed out of the city for the first time in months.

A global pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed at least 12,893 people in the United States.

The United States is among the worst affected countries, with nearly 400,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, more than 1.4 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and over 82,000 of them have died since the virus emerged in China in December. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Italy has, by far, the world's highest death toll -- over 17,100.

China lifts lockdown in city where pandemic began

New York City death toll from COVID-19 tops that on 9/11

US death toll nears 13,000

3 a.m.: China lifts lockdown in city where pandemic began

Chinese authorities have lifted a monthslong lockdown on Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

The very first cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Wuhan back in December. The city of 11 million people went on lockdown on Jan. 23 in an effort to control the spread of the virus, the first in the world to do so.

This aerial photo taken early on April 8, 2020, shows cars queueing at a highway toll station in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province as they prepare to leave the city after authorities lifted a monthslong ban on outbound travel due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. AFP via Getty Images

The bulk of the Chinese mainland's nearly 82,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 3,300 deaths have been reported in Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province. However, the strict travel restrictions in the city have been gradually eased in recent weeks as the number of new infections continuously declined.

The final restrictions on outbound travel were lifted Wednesday. Thousands of people streamed out of the city via car, train and plane.

People wearing face masks arrive at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan to take one of the first trains leaving the city in China's central Hubei province early on April 8, 2020. Thousands of relieved citizens streamed out of Wuhan on April 8 after authorities lifted a monthslong lockdown in the city where the global coronavirus pandemic began, offering some hope to the world despite record deaths in Europe and the United States. Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images

China's National Health Commission on Wednesday reported no new cases in Wuhan nor the greater Hubei province, though questions have been raised over the accuracy of China's figures.

