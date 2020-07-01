Coronavirus updates: Europe reopens borders but US travelers remain barred

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 511,000 people worldwide.

Over 10.4 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 2.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 127,425 deaths.

Latest:

Europe reopens borders but US travelers remain barred

US reports nearly 44,800 new cases in a day

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates

5:35 a.m.: US reports nearly 44,800 new cases in one day

Nearly 44,800 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the United States on Tuesday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest daily caseload is just under the country's record high of more than 45,000 new cases identified last Friday.

The national total currently stands at 2,636,538 diagnosed cases with at least 127,425 deaths.

Traffic is directed at Dodger Stadium as people arrive for COVID-19 testing in Los Angeles, California, on June 30, 2020. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

By May 20, all states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up to over 30,000 and then crossing 40,000 last week.

Nearly half of all 50 states have seen a rise in infections in recent weeks, with some -- such as Florida, South Carolina and Georgia -- reporting daily records.

3:38 a.m.: Europe reopens borders but US travelers remain barred

The European Union began opening its external borders on Wednesday, but travelers from the United States aren't among those allowed to visit.

EU ambassadors have agreed on lifting travel restrictions for 15 countries based on the epidemiological situation and containment measures, including Australia, Canada, South Korea and Tunisia. China was also included on the list but with a caveat -- the country must reciprocate by allowing EU travelers to visit.

A waiter carries beers for customers sitting at a terrace bar in Tarragona, Spain, on May 11, 2020. The European Union announced on June 30 that it will reopen its borders to travelers from more than a dozen countries but not the United States, where coronavirus infections are soaring. Emilio Morenatti/AP

Countries where coronavirus infections are on the rise were excluded from the list, noticeably the United States, Russia and Brazil.

The criteria requires that the number of new COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days per 100,000 people is similar or below that of the EU's. According to The New York Times, the average among the 27 countries within the EU was 16 in mid-June; in the United States, it was 107.

A woman walks her dog on a bridge with the Eiffel tower in the background in Paris, France, on April 7, 2020, during a nationwide confinement to counter the novel coronavirus. The European Union announced on June 30 that it will reopen its borders to travelers from more than a dozen countries but not the United States, where coronavirus infections are soaring. Christophe Ena/AP

The EU said countries must also have a "stable or decreasing trend of new cases over this period in comparison to the previous 14 days." The bloc will consider the reliability of each nation's data as well as what measures have been taken in response to their outbreaks, including contact tracing and testing. Reciprocity will also be taken into account.

U.S. President Donald Trump suspended travelers from most European countries in March.

