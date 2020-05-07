Coronavirus updates: McDonald's employees shot over COVID-19 restrictions, police say Police say all injuries were non-life-threatening and the suspect is in custody.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 263,000 people worldwide.

Over 3.7 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 1.2 million diagnosed cases and at least 73,431 deaths.

A 32-year-old woman allegedly opened fire on employees at a McDonald's restaurant in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night after police say she became angry when she was told she couldn't eat inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

First, the customer allegedly got into a physical altercation with a female employee at the McDonald's that evening when she was informed that the restaurant's dining room was closed because of social-distancing restrictions imposed to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. At some point during the altercation, the female employee fell and hit her head, according to Capt. Larry Withrow of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Then, after leaving the restaurant briefly, the customer allegedly returned with a handgun and fired multiple shots. One male employee was shot in the arm, while another male employee was hit in the neck and shoulder by what police described as bullet shrapnel. A third male employee suffered a wound in his side from bullet shrapnel, according to Withrow.

In this file photo taken on July 9, 2019, the McDonald's logo is seen outside a restaurant in Washington, D.C. Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

The suspect fled the restaurant on foot and was arrested a few blocks away within minutes of the shooting. The woman, whose name hasn't been released, is currently in police custody, Withrow told ABC News, adding that earlier reports indicating there were two suspects are erroneous.

Three of the injured employees were taken to a local hospital for treatment, while the fourth was treated at the scene. All injuries were non-life-threatening, Withrow said.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Skitt began reopening the state on April 24, with restrictions lifted on barber shops, nail salons, spas, elective surgeries and state parks. The governor allowed movie theaters, gyms and restaurants to reopen May 1.

