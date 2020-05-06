Coronavirus updates: UK death toll from COVID-19 becomes highest in Europe The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy's death toll from COVID-19.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed over a quarter of a million people worldwide.

More than 3.6 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 1.2 million diagnosed cases and at least 71,0078 deaths.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Today's biggest developments:

UK coronavirus death toll becomes highest in Europe

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

3:36 a.m.: UK coronavirus death toll becomes highest in Europe

The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy as the country with the highest death toll from the novel coronavirus in Europe.

A woman wearing a face mask walks down the stairs at the end of Westminster Bridge in London on May 1, 2020, as the United Kingdom continues its lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Alberto Pezzali/AP

Of the more than 196,000 people in the U.K. who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, at least 29,501 have now died, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. Italy's death toll stands at 29,315.

The U.K. now has one of the largest single-country tolls in the world, second only to the United States where 71,078 people have died from COVID-19.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map