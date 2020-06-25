Coronavirus updates: US reports more than 34,000 new cases in single day A peak of more than 36,000 new cases were identified on April 24.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 482,000 people worldwide.

Nearly 9.5 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 2.3 million diagnosed cases and at least 121,979 deaths.

Today's biggest developments:

Global cases near 10 million

US reports more than 34,000 new cases

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates

4:27 a.m.: Sacramento Kings players test positive for COVID-19

Two professional basketball players on the Sacramento Kings revealed Wednesday that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Kings forward Jabari Parker, 25, said he had received the positive results "several days ago" and "immediately" isolated himself in Chicago.

"I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well," Parker said in a statement released by the team. "I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season."

Kings center Alex Len, 27, said he was tested Tuesday in Sacramento.

"I want to thank the Sacramento Kings for their great care and the NBA for putting the protocols in place to allow me to catch this early," Len said in a statement posted on Instagram. "I have immediately entered isolation and look forward to being cleared and rejoining my teammates for our playoff push."

3:11 a.m.: US reports more than 34,000 new cases

More than 34,000 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the United States on Wednesday, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The latest daily caseload is just under the country's record high of more than 36,000 new cases identified on April 24.

The national total now stands at 2,381,361 diagnosed cases with at least 121,979 deaths.

People eat in the outdoor dining area of a restaurant on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida, on June 24, 2020. With coronavirus cases surging across the southern and western United States, officials are once again imposing tough measures, from stay-at-home advice in worst-hit states to quarantines to protect recovering areas like New York. Nearly half of the 50 U.S. states have seen an increase in infections over the past two weeks, with some -- such as Texas and Florida -- posting daily records. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The new cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and other U.S. territories.

While previous hotspots in the Northeast like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have made major progress in recovering from their outbreaks, states in the South and West including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas are experiencing an alarming surge in new infections.

Few people wear masks as they gather at the beach in Oceanside, California, on June 22, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Mike Blake/Reuters

By May 20, all states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up to over 30,000.

Nearly half of all 50 states have seen a rise in infections over the past two weeks, with some -- such as Texas and Florida -- reporting daily records.

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map