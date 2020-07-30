An expert-backed roadmap to reset our pandemic response More than 150,000 people in the United States have died of COVID-19.

The United States' coronavirus response is failing and needs to get back on track, according to the nation's doctors.

This month, the U.S. hit an abysmal 4.4 million infections and 150,000 deaths from the virus. Cases, fatalities and hospitalizations continue to rise.

"America needs to change course, and quickly," Dr. David Skorton, a cardiologist and president of the Association of American Medical Colleges, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed this week. "We should regard our failures as lessons learned -- and apply those lessons right away, across the board."

To that end, doctors, scientists and medical educators from the AAMC put together a roadmap for resetting the United States' response to the pandemic, based on scientific evidence.

The AAMC's roadmap includes immediate actions the government can take, such as increasing production of key supplies, like personal protective equipment for doctors, through the Defense Production Act and creating national standards for face coverings.

Ramping up testing is also key, according to the AAMC. Based on current U.S. positivity rates, our national goal should be to conduct 2.3 million COVID-19 tests each day.

Longer-term recommendations include working more seriously to close the black-white health care gap; investing in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments, which have been stripped of funding for year; and reconsidering the American health care system, which relies heavily on employer-based health care plans.

"To meet the challenge, we have identified a set of actions that, if implemented, will get our nation on the right track," Skorton wrote. "We all have to pull together."

