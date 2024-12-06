USDA issues order for raw milk samples nationwide to be tested for bird flu

Bird flu virus was recently found in samples of raw milk from a California farm.

ByYouri Benadjaoud
December 6, 2024, 12:38 PM

Raw milk samples will now be collected and shared with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in order to test for bird flu, according to a new federal order issued by the agency on Friday.

Bird flu virus was most recently found in samples of raw milk from a California farm, which issued a recall of all of its raw milk products earlier this week. The farm was also placed under quarantine by California state health officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

