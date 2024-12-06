Bird flu virus was recently found in samples of raw milk from a California farm.

USDA issues order for raw milk samples nationwide to be tested for bird flu

Raw milk samples will now be collected and shared with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in order to test for bird flu, according to a new federal order issued by the agency on Friday.

Bird flu virus was most recently found in samples of raw milk from a California farm, which issued a recall of all of its raw milk products earlier this week. The farm was also placed under quarantine by California state health officials.

