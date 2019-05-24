10 dead, 8 missing after boat capsizes in China

May 24, 2019, 2:42 AM ET
PHOTO: In this photo released by Chinas Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search a river after a boat capsized near Banrao village in southwestern Chinas Guizhou province, Friday, May 24, 2019.
WATCH News headlines today: May 23, 2019

At least 10 people are dead and eight missing after a boat capsized on a river in southwestern China.

The vessel capsized in the remote Banrao village of Guizhou province.

PHOTO: In this photo released by Chinas Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search a river after a boat capsized near Banrao village in southwestern Chinas Guizhou province, Friday, May 24, 2019. Shi Qiangui/Xinhua via AP
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers search a river after a boat capsized near Banrao village in southwestern China's Guizhou province, Friday, May 24, 2019.

The boat's captain was among 11 saved by rescue personnel, including a dozen divers, The Associated Press reported, citing state broadcaster CCTV.

Police arrested the captain, and the others who were rescued were rushed to a hospital.

The self-built, motorized watercraft wasn't produced by an industrial manufacturer, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Emergency Management obtained by the AP.

Accidents on Chinese waterways have declined in recent years because of an increased government emphasis on safety.

