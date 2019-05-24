10 dead, 8 missing after boat capsizes in China

At least 10 people are dead and eight missing after a boat capsized on a river in southwestern China.

Interested in China? Add China as an interest to stay up to date on the latest China news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The vessel capsized in the remote Banrao village of Guizhou province.

Shi Qiangui/Xinhua via AP

The boat's captain was among 11 saved by rescue personnel, including a dozen divers, The Associated Press reported, citing state broadcaster CCTV.

Police arrested the captain, and the others who were rescued were rushed to a hospital.

The self-built, motorized watercraft wasn't produced by an industrial manufacturer, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Emergency Management obtained by the AP.

Accidents on Chinese waterways have declined in recent years because of an increased government emphasis on safety.