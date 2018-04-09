Transcript for Survivor on deadly Colorado River boat crash: 'I thought I was going to drown'

An out of that horrific both crash on the Colorado River we're now hearing from a woman who survived that crash authorities say two boats collided at fifty miles an hour and this morning divers will resume the search. For several people who remained missing. ABC's Tanya Backus has the details. An urgent search continues. Police helicopters and divers looking for voters who are still missing. Officials say two recreational boats wind carrying ten people the other with six. Collided head a leg Cyndi all sixteen people into the Colorado River in California. Before the Pope don't. All of a sudden I hear it fees meaning that the hero. And I look up and knicks I see the boat the other vote in next scene I'm in the water. Witnesses say one vote with speeding on the wrong side of the river Saturday night with no lights only. Smashing into the other boat passing boaters were able to pull a few of the injured out of the water but some were swept nearly five miles downstream. The current was so strong it was moving near brown in Ali kidney and get there I don't know I can't say howling and underwater. But I know that as long enough to act can hold my breath anymore. Monday morning rescuers recovered the body of 51 year old Christine Lewis she's one of the four boaters who vanished. Three others two women and a man who remain missing. Nine people were taken to the hospital is sheriff's office say none of the boaters were wearing life jackets. This sheriff's office is now investigating the crash trying to determine if alcohol or speed played a factor. Don you back is ABC news Los Angeles.

