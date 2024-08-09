3rd teenager arrested in foiled attack on Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria

The 18-year-old Iraqi citizen was taken into custody in Vienna Thursday evening.

LONDON -- A third teenager has been arrested in connection with the foiled attack on now-canceled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, according to an announcement by Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner on Friday.

Karner, who made the announcement at an unrelated press conference, said the 18-year-old Iraqi citizen was taken into custody in Austria’s capital on Thursday evening after allegedly being in contact with the main suspect -- a 19-year-old Austrian citizen who was arrested early Wednesday. A 17-year-old suspected accomplice -- another Austrian citizen -- was also arrested later Wednesday.

Karner noted that “intensive investigations” continue.

A 15-year-old Turkish citizen was earlier detained and interrogated by authorities but is not considered a suspect.

Taylor Swift's three concerts in Vienna were canceled after the first two suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack, authorities said.

"We have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety," a message from Barracuda Music said. "All tickets will be automatically refunded."

Cars transit in Caile, where the main suspect of planning an attack at the venue of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna is from, in North Macedonia, August 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters

The suspects allegedly radicalized themselves online, Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior, said at a press conference. The 19-year-old suspect allegedly pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State at the beginning of July, Ruf said.

Investigators are not convinced that the alleged plot would have worked and they do not know if a functioning bomb was produced. However, Viennese investigators did find explosive precursor chemicals which showed a degree of motivation and planning, sources told ABC News.

Investigators in Austria are looking at surveillance footage to determine whether one or more of the suspects had previously visited the concert site for reconnaissance or if they had visited other potential targets.

As ABC News has previously reported, law enforcement officials have been concerned about mass gathering attacks since the deadly Moscow concert hall assault earlier this year for which ISIS-K claimed credit.