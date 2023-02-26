At least 58 migrants killed, 81 rescued in smuggling boat disaster off coast of Italy

"It's a gruesome sight," says the mayor of a seaside resort city.

A least 58 migrants were killed and more than 81 were rescued Sunday when the human smuggling boat they were aboard slammed into the rocks off the coast of southern Italy and "disintegrated" just feet from the shoreline, officials said.

Up to 150 migrants reportedly from Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria -- countries ravaged recently by poverty, natural disasters, conflicts and civil unrest -- were crammed aboard the 66-foot-long wooden boat when it crashed into a rocky shore of eastern Calabria, which forms the tip of Italy's boot shape, according to the Italian Coast Guard.

At least 20 migrants were hospitalized, one in need of intensive care, said Manuela Curra, a provincial government official. One survivor was taken into custody for questioning after migrants identified him to authorities as one of the human traffickers, RAI state television reported.

Antonio Ceraso, the mayor of the seaside resort city of Cutro, told Italian news media outlets that children, including a baby, are among the dead.

Some migrants who were saved from the shipwreck that occurred on Feb. 26, 2023, were rescued and helped and warmed by blankets in Steccato di Cutro, near Crotone, in Calabria, southern Italy. Antonino D'Urso/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty

Bodies, covered in cloth, were being brought to a local sports stadium in the nearby Crotone that has been turned into a temporary morgue.

A priest was on hand to administer last rites over some some of the dead as bodies washed up on the beach.

This photo obtained from Italian news agency Ansa, taken on Feb- 26, 2023 shows bags containing the bodies of deceased migrants in Steccato di Cutro, south of Crotone, after their boat sank off Italy's southern Calabria region. Stringer/ANSA/AFP via Getty Images

Ceraso said the boat carrying the migrants hit rough seas and the rickety vessel "disintegrated" when it hit the rocks. He said wreckage is strewn across 1,000 feet of coastline. Describing what he saw at the scene of the crash, he said it was a "gruesome sight that stays with you for the rest of your life."

The wreckage from a capsized boat washes ashore at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, Feb. 26, 2023. Giuseppe Pipita/AP

The search for survivors is ongoing with coast guard crews combing the choppy waters in boats and with aircraft and local firefighters searching on jet skis.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis prayed for the survivors and the loved ones of those killed during his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose right-wing administration has taken a hard line on migration since her election in October, issued a statement expressing "deep sorrow for the many human lives torn away by human traffickers."

This photo obtained from Italian news agency Ansa, taken on Feb. 26, 2023 shows debris of a shipwreck washed ashore in Steccato di Cutro, south of Crotone, after a migrants' boat sank off Italy's southern Calabria region. Stringer/ANSA/AFP via Getty Images

Italian Red Cross volunteers and coast guards recover a body after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas, at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, Feb. 26, 2023. Antonino Durso/LaPresse via AP

Italy is one of the main landing points for migrants being smuggled across the central Mediterranean from North Africa. At least 20,333 migrants have been killed or have gone missing while attempting the crossing, which experts describe as one of the most dangerous in the world since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration's Missing Migrants Project.

"It is a huge tragedy which shows the absolute need to act firmly against irregular migration channels," Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said in a statement, adding that Sunday's tragedy highlights the urgency of cracking down on human smuggling sea crossings.