Authorities have arrested suspects in the death of an American lawyer who was fatally shot on the Pacific island nation of Micronesia earlier this month after returning home from a routine jog, officials said Monday.

Wisconsin native Rachelle Bergeron was shot and killed on Oct. 14 outside of her home on the island of Yap, where she served as acting attorney general, island officials said.

Bergeron's husband, who was inside when the shooting occurred, called police and she was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not reveal any details on the arrests, but they indicated that there was more than one person in custody.

Yap State Government via AP

"The next stage in the investigation will be the court proceedings as the State moves toward the final stage of conviction," Yap government officials wrote in a statement Monday. "No names will be issued by the authorities at this time. We will keep the public informed at the appropriate time as the court case moves ahead."

Yap officials previously revealed that authorities had identified "several persons of interest," but they did not say how they may have been connected to the case.

Bergeron graduated from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in 2010 and moved to Micronesia in 2015 to serve as assistant attorney general of Yap state, according to Yap state government.

She previously practiced law in Washington, D.C., New York City and India.

Yap Governor Henry Falan called her death "tragic" in a statement earlier this month.

"The murder of a selfless American who came thousands of miles to live among and serve our people is beyond my ability to comprehend," Falan said in a statement announcing the attorney's death. "On behalf of all the citizens of Yap, both here and abroad, I offer our united, heartfelt condolences to her husband and her family, friends and colleagues. Her loss will be greatly felt by all who knew her."

He said the FBI, the Yap State Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General were among the agencies assisting in the investigation.

