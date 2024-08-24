Arson attack at French synagogue investigated as terrorism

LONDON -- An arson attack on a synagogue in southern France is being investigated by the national Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office.

The attack targeting the synagogue of La Grande-Motte, a popular seaside resort town along the southern French coast some 90 miles west of Marseille, at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The prosecutor's office said two cars were set on fire on the grounds of the synagogue, one of which contained a gas bottle, causing an explosion.

One police officer was injured by the explosion, authorities said. Two additional ignition locations were found at the two doors of the synagogue where there were five people inside, including the rabbi, none of whom were injured.

Law enforcement officers stand in front of a synagogue, in background on the photo, following the fire and explosion of cars in La Grande-Motte, south of France, on August 24, 2024. At least two cars, one containing a gas bottle, were set alight on the morning of August 24, 2024, in front of the synagogue in La Grande-Motte, causing an explosion that injured a local policeman, the French gendarmerie and the town's mayor said. Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images

Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin posted a statement to X calling the attack "clearly criminal" and saying all means were being mobilized to find the attacker.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal added that 'in the face of antisemitism, in the face of violence, we will never let ourselves be intimidated."

“An attack targeted the synagogue of La Grande Motte this morning. An antisemitic act. Once again, our Jewish fellow citizens are being targeted. I extend my full support to them in this new ordeal,” Attal said. “We are at their side. Recognition to the firefighters for their mobilization. Solidarity with the municipal police officer injured in the attack. I have been informed that the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has taken charge of the investigation. Security forces are currently hunting the suspect. We will not give up. In the face of antisemitism, in the face of violence, we will never let ourselves be intimidated.”

The investigation into the attack is active and remains open.