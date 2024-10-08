Beer can artwork accidentally trashed by museum worker

LONDON -- A museum in the Netherlands has recovered an artwork that resembles two empty beer cans from the trash after an elevator technician accidentally disposed of them during his shift, officials said.

The artwork, “All The Good Times We Spent Together” by Alexandre Lavet, was made in 1988 and initially appears to be nothing more than two empty beer cans. It was being exhibited in the LAM Museum in Lisse, Netherlands, approximately 25 miles southwest of Amsterdam, according to a statement from the LAM Museum.

However, a closer look reveals that these dented that were being exhibited were actually “meticulously hand-painted with acrylics, with each detail painstakingly replicated. Unlike ready-made found objects, such as the famous urinal by Elsa von Freytag-Loringhoven and Marcel Duchamp, Lavet’s piece required a lot of time and effort to create.”

“For the artist, the cans symbolise cherished memories shared with dear friends. While evenings spent enjoying drinks may seem trivial in the grand scheme of things, they ultimately embody precious moments of connection,” the museum continued.

The LAM museum, which is known for showcasing its international art collection not only on walls and exhibition plinths but also in unconventional locations, had been exhibiting Lavet’s beer cans piece inside the museum’s glass elevator shaft “as if left behind by construction workers,” the museum said.

“The theme of our collection is food and consumption,” Sietske van Zanten, the museum’s director, said. “Our art encourages visitors to see everyday objects in a new light. By displaying artworks in unexpected places, we amplify this experience and keep visitors on their toes.”

But when an elevator technician who was covering for the museum’s regular technician came to work, he ended up mistaking the work of art for just some everyday trash that somebody had left behind in the museum and ended up disposing of the 36-year-old piece.

“He was just doing his job in good faith,” says Sietske van Zanten. “In a way, it’s a testament to the effectiveness of Alexandre Lavet’s art.”

When museum officials realized that the piece had vanished, they immediately launched a search. It was museum curator Elisah van den Bergh who eventually discovered the artwork in a trash bag in the museum, ready for disposal.

“Miraculously, both cans were found intact,” the LAM Museum said. “They have been cleaned and temporarily put in a place of honour at the museum entrance, now displayed on a traditional plinth.”

“We wanted to give them their moment in the spotlight,” Elisah van den Bergh said. “As for where the artwork will be displayed next, that’s yet to be revealed. We enjoy surprising our visitors, so no space is off-limits.”

Said the LAM Museum in a statement following the accidental trashing: “The museum bears no ill will towards the lift technician who made the mistake.”