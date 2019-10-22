1 Brexit deal passes Parliament but another critical vote fails

A proposed deal that would lead to the United Kingdom leaving the European Union (EU) passed a critical vote in Parliament on Tuesday, but was followed by another vote which failed, raising questions about whether or not the timing of any passage would fit the deal struck with the EU.

The first vote Tuesday evening was on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill and there were 329 members who voted in favor of the bill, with 299 against.

The agreement is upwards of 110 pages long and details the deal reached between the EU and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week.

Debates on the deal started earlier Tuesday after the deal was first published Monday. The lengthy document details a package of laws required to be put in place to help allow the U.K.'s retreat from the EU to happen.

The move comes as Johnson and his supporters, who are in favor of Brexit, push to take action before the Oct. 31 deadline.

Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/Handout via Reuters

Tuesday's vote does not mean that the process is entirely over, however.

The House of Commons held the vote on Tuesday, and it now gets sent to the Parliament's upper chamber, the House of Lords, and during that process there could amendments added and changes made.

The battle over Brexit has been raging on for years at this point, with various deals being voted down at the hands of both former Prime Minister Theresa May and current Prime Minister Johnson.

Tuesday's vote is a step towards the possible separation, but the timeline of further votes this week remains critical to determining whether or not the final deal will be reached by the Oct. 31 deadline.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.