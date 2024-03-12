Cargo plane carrying 15 crashes in Russia, ministry says

The plane landed in a field near Ivanovo, northeast of Moscow.

A Russian cargo plane carrying 15 people crashed near Ivanovo, northeast of Moscow, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Eight crew members and seven passengers were on board the Ilyushin Il-76 when the plane crashed shortly after take-off, the ministry said.

One of the plane's engines appeared to be on fire, the ministry said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.