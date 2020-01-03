1 dead in stabbing attack south of Paris Police say he injured three people, before being shot by police.

PARIS -- A man with a knife lunged at passersby at 2 p.m. local time Friday in the town of Villejuif, France, a suburb about 7 miles south of Paris.

Police say the man injured three people, including one fatally, before being shot by police. One of the wounded died on the scene after a cardiac arrest, and two victims are in critical state.

Police and firefighters gather in a park in the south of Paris' suburban city of Villejuif on Jan. 3, 2020, where police shot dead a knife-wielding man who killed one person and injured at least two others. Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images

The attacker has been neutralized and investigations are ongoing, announced public prosecutor Laure Beccau at a press conference Friday afternoon.

The attack took place in the Des Hautes-Bruyètes park in a residential area. The assailant fled towards the nearby town of l'Hay-les-roses, which is where he was shot by police. The prosecutor said the man tried to attack other victims who managed to avoid him.

French police secure an area in Villejuif near Paris, France, Jan. 3, 2020, after police shot dead a man who stabbed several people in a public park. Charles Platiau/Reuters

Secretary of State to the Interior Ministry Laurent Nunez congratulated the French police on their reactivity, especially the BAC unit of Kremlin-bicêtre, which intervened quickly.

Officials could not immediately confirm the assailant's motives.