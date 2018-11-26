Dog given to South Korea by North Korea gives birth to 6 'peace puppies'

South Korea's presidential office on Sunday introduced a half dozen "peace puppies," offspring from a traditional North Korean hunting dog that was a gift from Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean leader in September presented a pair of dogs, from a breed called pungsan, to President Moon Jae-in when he visited Pyongyang for the third inter-Korean summit.

One of the gifted dogs, named Gomi, gave birth to three males puppies and three female puppies earlier this month.

The South Korean presidential office shared photos of the pups on its official Twitter feed, writing: "Here are Gomi's baby pups born on November 9. Mother pup and six babies are all very healthy."

Moon confirmed the news, also on Twitter, writing: "It is a huge blessing to have six more puppies added to two dogs. I hope inter-Korean relations will turn out as good."

It's not the first time pungsan dogs have been given by North Korea to South Korea -- Kim Jong Il presented some to then-South Korean president Kim Dae-jung.