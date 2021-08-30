European Union recommends reinstating travel restrictions for US visitors

The U.S. was removed from the so-called "safe list" on Monday.

Catherine Thorbecke
Catherine Thorbecke
August 30, 2021, 4:11 PM
2 min read

The European Union on Monday encouraged members to reinstate travel restrictions for visitors from the United States, as Americans deal with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The U.S. on Monday was removed from the E.U.'s so-called "safe list" of countries for which travel restrictions (such as quarantine and testing requirements) were recommended to be gradually lifted. As a result, the E.U. is encouraging its 27-member nations to restrict non-essential travel from U.S. visitors.

The recommendation, notably, is not binding and the authorities of each member state remain responsible for implementing the recommendations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

