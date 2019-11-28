Why exuberant Hong Kong protesters are waving American flags

Nov 28, 2019, 11:36 AM ET
PHOTO: Pro-democracy protesters take part in a Thanksgiving Day rally, Nov. 28, 2019, in Hong Kong. PlayChris Mcgrath/Getty Images
WATCH ‘Citizen X’ and Hong Kong protesters’ battle for freedom

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters waving American flags filled the streets Thursday to celebrate President Donald Trump's signing of a law that supports their months-long movement.

Images and video footage from the semi-autonomous city showed thousands of protesters out to praise the action, with many waving or adorning red, white and blue flags.

PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a U.S. flag as they attend a rally in Hong Kong, Nov. 28, 2019. Leah Millis/Reuters
A demonstrator holds a U.S. flag as they attend a rally in Hong Kong, Nov. 28, 2019.

President Trump on Wednesday signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which will seek to ensure that Hong Kong has sufficient autonomy from China to maintain favorable trading terms with the United States.

(MORE: Xi Jinping vows separatists will be ‘smashed to pieces’ as US-themed protests begin)
PHOTO: Pro-democracy protesters take part in a Thanksgiving Day rally, Nov. 28, 2019, in Hong Kong. Chris Mcgrath/Getty Images
Pro-democracy protesters take part in a Thanksgiving Day rally, Nov. 28, 2019, in Hong Kong.
PHOTO:A sign reading Thanks with a U.S. flag above is seen during a gathering in Hong Kong, Nov. 28, 2019. Marko Djurica/Reuters
PHOTO:A sign reading "Thanks" with a U.S. flag above is seen during a gathering in Hong Kong, Nov. 28, 2019.

The bill, which would impose sanctions on Chinese officials for cracking down on the protesters, passed the House and Senate last week with nearly unanimous support.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who co-sponsored the bill, said in a statement to ABC News that the signing "sends a clear signal to Beijing: the United States will not stand by and watch China break its treaty commitments and try to dominate all of Asia."

PHOTO: Pro-democracy demonstrators take part in a Thanksgiving Day rally, Nov. 28, 2019, in Hong Kong. Chris Mcgrath/Getty Images
Pro-democracy demonstrators take part in a Thanksgiving Day rally, Nov. 28, 2019, in Hong Kong.

China lambasted the signing of the bill, citing further damage to the U.S.-China relations.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad that the move constituted "serious interference in China's internal affairs and a serious violation of international law."

PHOTO: Protester holds a U.S. flag as she attends a rally in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 28, 2019. Leah Millis/Reuters
Protester holds a U.S. flag as she attends a rally in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 28, 2019.
PHOTO: Demonstrators holding U.S. flags attend a rally in Hong Kong, Nov. 28, 2019. Leah Millis/Reuters
Demonstrators holding U.S. flags attend a rally in Hong Kong, Nov. 28, 2019.
(MORE: Majority of Americans favor US support to Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters: Survey)

Protests in Hong Kong began in early June in response to a proposed law that would allow extradition to mainland China and in favor of more direct democracy. The law has since been withdrawn, but the protests have continued over police violence and expanded demands.

ABC News' Joseph Simonetti and Guy Davies contributed to this report.