Foreign aid food workers killed in Gaza during IDF attack, World Central Kitchen says

The IDF said it is conducting a "thorough review" of the incident.

Four foreign aid workers were killed in Gaza during an Israel Defense Forces attack, according to World Central Kitchen.

A representative from the not-for-profit non-governmental organization said in a statement they are still gathering details about the incident that took place early Tuesday morning local time in the north.

"This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER," the representative said in a statement.

In this Reuters video screengrab, an ambulance is seen in front of a hospital after at least five employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) non-governmental organization, including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza government media office on Monday, April 1, 2024. Reuters

The IDF said in a statement that it was conducting a "thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident."

"The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the IDF said in a statement.

Volunteers of World Central Kitchen cook food for more than 5.000 Palestinians, in the mobile kitchens they have brought to Rafah, Gaza on Feb. 21, 2024. Jehad Alshrafi/Anadolu via Getty Images, FILE

Chef Jose Andres, the founder of World Central Kitchen, said he is "heartbroken" and "grieving" for the families and friends of the World Central Kitchen workers who were killed.

"Today @WCKitchen lost several of our sisters and brothers in an IDF air strike in Gaza," he wrote on X. "I am heartbroken and grieving for their families and friends and our whole WCK family. These are people…angels…I served alongside in Ukraine, Gaza, Turkey, Morocco, Bahamas, Indonesia. They are not faceless…they are not nameless. The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing. It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon. No more innocent lives lost. Peace starts with our shared humanity. It needs to start now."

The World Central Kitchen has been operating in Gaza for months and served more than 33 million meals since the start of the conflict, according to the NGO. It operates over 60 community kitchens in Gaza with the help of 400 Palestinians on the ground.