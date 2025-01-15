'Happiness in my heart': Palestinians in Gaza react to historic ceasefire agreement

As the world reacts to Israel and Hamas reaching a ceasefire agreement, those who lived on the front lines of the conflict for more than 15 months took to the streets of Gaza to celebrate the historic deal.

ABC News spoke to Noor Al Shanab in Gaza on Wednesday who reacted to the announcement, saying, "Finally, it's the most beautiful feeling."

Shana said she lost her home in the conflict and has been staying at a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) school amid her displacement.

The Israel-Hamas conflict saw a period of immense destruction across the Gaza Strip with countless buildings and homes being reduced to rubble.

Noor Al Shanab speaks with ABC News in Gaza after a ceasefire is announced, Jan. 15, 2025. ABC News

More than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza and almost 110,000 injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

That figure does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. However, more than 14,000 children and 8,000 women have been killed, according to the health ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces said they have killed more than 15,000 combatants throughout the course of the war, which began with the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, in southern Israel.

More than 1,200 people were killed in Israel and another 253 were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

Now, over a year since the deadly and destructive conflict began, Shana told ABC News she hopes that Gaza can rebuild from the wreckage.

"So I hope everyone can stand with Palestinians and rebuild Gaza again together," she said. "I think if we stand together, everything will be fine in Gaza and become the most beautiful city around the world."

ABC News also spoke with 21-year-old Leyla Ezzat in Gaza who was at a loss for words to describe her feelings about the ceasefire agreement.

"My feelings actually cannot be described. I have lots of happiness in my heart -- cannot be described," she said in the emotional moment.

Leyla Ezzat speaks with ABC News in Gaza after a ceasefire is announced, Jan. 15, 2025. ABC News

Ezzat said she lost several family members in the conflict, including her grandfather and sister-in-law.

Echoing Shana's sentiments, Ezzat also hopes to return and rebuild her home that was destroyed.

"My home is destroyed badly. I will decide to rebuild it because we don't have any place to live in as I'm displaced at UNRWA school," Ezzat said, adding that she has been displaced since the beginning of the war.

The ceasefire deal was announced in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday after months of negotiations between Israel and Hamas were mediated by facilitators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

The agreement will begin on Jan. 19 and roll out in phases. The first phase of the deal, which would take place over six weeks, would include the release of the 33 Israeli hostages, as well as an undetermined number of the overall 1,000 Palestinian prisoners set to be released.

Two more phases would follow to complete the terms of the agreement, according to the Hamas delegation.

Israeli officials said their government's cabinet will convene on Thursday to formally approve the deal.