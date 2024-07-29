Israel-Gaza live updates: Israel strikes 'deep inside' Lebanon after deadly attack

Netanyahu and Gallant to decide how to retaliate for Golan Heights attack

Netanyahu and Gallant to decide how to retaliate for Golan Heights attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were granted the authority Sunday to decide the manner and timing of a response to the alleged attack by Hezbollah on the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, according to the prime minister's office.

During a meeting in Tel Aviv, members of Israel's political-security cabinet gave Netanyahu and Gallant the authority to devise a plan to retaliate for the strike that killed 12 people, including children playing soccer, according to the statement from the prime minister's office.

"The members of the cabinet authorized the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense to decide on the manner of response against the terrorist organization Hezbollah, and when," according to the statement.

Hezbollah has denied involvement in the rocket attack. The Israel Defense Forces and the White House both blamed Hezbollah for the attack.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller