2024 election updates: Trump campaign sues Pennsylvania county

The Trump campaign said they filed a lawsuit for "turning away voters."

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, Tal Axelrod, Meredith Deliso, and Emily Chang
Last Updated: October 30, 2024, 12:19 PM EDT

Six days until Election Day, much of the political debate is about "garbage." First, the backlash over a comedian's racist comments about Puerto Rico that former President Donald Trump has not apologized for -- and now President Joe Biden appearing to call Trump's supporters "garbage" and stepping on Vice President Kamala Harris' message of unity aimed at attracting disaffected Republicans.

Key Headlines

Oct 30, 9:06 am

More than 53 million Americans have voted early

As of 5:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, more than 53 million Americans have voted early, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida.

Of the total number of early votes, 27,765,237 were cast in person and 25,686,627 were returned by mail.

Voters make selections at their voting booths inside an early voting site on Oct. 17, 2024 in Hendersonville, N.C.
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

12:18 AM EDT

Trump campaign sues Pennsylvania county

The Trump campaign sued Pennsylvania's Bucks County Board of Elections and others Tuesday night over claims the county "turned away voters," according to a filing in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas.

The campaign filed a writ of summons, which contained no allegations or specific claims.

A spokesperson for Bucks County told ABC News in a statement Tuesday evening that the county "has been made aware that litigation may be filed tomorrow. We have no comment at this time."

Lawyers for the county entered an appearance on Wednesday, according to the docket.

The county was previously accused of "suppressive and intimidating" tactics, including claiming voters were turned away and lines were closed early.

However, the county pushed back on any suggestion that what occurred in Bucks County amounts to intentional voter suppression.

"Contrary to what is being depicted on social media, if you are in line by 5 p.m. for an on-demand mail-in ballot application, you will have the opportunity to submit your application for a mail-in ballot," the county said in a statement.

The county did acknowledge that there was indeed some "miscommunication" from officials on site.

Those in line applying for on-demand ballots were "briefly told they could not be accommodated," the county said, but added that those individuals were ultimately allowed to submit their applications, according to officials.

In a post on X, the secretary of state's office echoed that sentiment, asking for voters to "be patient."

"Earlier today, we spoke with Bucks County election officials who assured us that every registered voter who goes to their county election office by 5 p.m. today will be provided an opportunity to apply for their mail ballot," the post said. "Please be patient with all county election office staff as they work hard to ensure every registered voter is able to vote in this election," he said.

-ABC News' Olivia Rubin

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign rally, Oct. 29, 2024, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
41 minutes ago

Supreme Court allows Virginia to purge 1,600 voters

The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing Virginia to move forward with its purge of 1,600 alleged noncitizens from the voter rolls ahead of Election Day.

The conservative majority's decision -- which was not explained -- reverses rulings by a federal district court judge and a unanimous appeals court panel.

Both had said that Virginia's purge, initiated by an executive order from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, violated federal law prohibiting the "systematic" removal of voters from registration lists within 90-days of an election.

The Supreme Court's decision suggests that the justices acted either under the Purcell principle -- to keep federal courts from intervening in state election administration too close to voting -- or under the belief that Virginia had compellingly argued that the federal law's "quiet period" didn't apply here.

The state advanced the idea that noncitizens -- who were never "eligible" to vote in the first place -- can be removed at any time. It also emphasized in court briefs that anyone erroneously removed as an alleged noncitizen is given two opportunities to correct his or her registration status.

The three liberal justices -- Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson -- indicated they would have kept the purge on hold.

Noncitizen voters are already prohibited from registering to vote for federal and state elections.

The Virginia voters who are eligible to vote but were purged, however, can still have a chance to vote if they use the state's same-day registration option at the polls.

In a phone interview on Fox News on Wednesday morning, Youngkin called the Supreme Court’s decision “a victory for common sense” and the Constitution, and emphasized that voters who attest they are U.S. citizens should cast provisional ballots if they were removed from the voter rolls.
Damon Hewitt, the president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law which led the efforts in Virginia, blasted the decision.

"None of this activity is random. It's all highly orchestrated, but it's also orchestrated with a purpose," he said in a statement,

-ABC News' Devin Dwyer, Beatrice Peterson and Oren Oppenheim

2 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former GOP governor, endorses Harris

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger announced Wednesday that he was going to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The Terminator" actor and longtime Republican said in lengthy X post that he didn't like either party now given the divisions and lack of progress from leaders in Washington, D.C.

However, Schwarzenegger said he was "furious" over Trump's refusal to accept the 2020 election, anti-immigrant rhetoric, economic policies and actions on Jan. 6.

"We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won't do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger," he said.

"That's enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you. I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz," he said.

2 hours ago

Will Nikki Haley campaign for Trump?

Nikki Haley recently said she is ready to campaign for Trump, despite not talking to him since June.

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, when asked about whether Haley will make an appearance, said Tuesday he would "love" to see her on the trail, but said it was up to her schedule.

Haley was Trump's last major challenger in the Republican primary. Despite hitting him hard in the final weeks of her campaign, she later endorsed him at the Republican National Convention.

And she's continued some criticism of his campaign strategy. During an appearance on Fox News, she said the racist remark about Puerto Rico by a comedian at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally was "harmful" and that the campaign "need[s] to go and tell Puerto Ricans how much, you know, they do value them."

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, July 16, 2024.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

She also said the Trump team had to improve its messaging to women.

"I mean, that this bromance and this masculinity stuff," she said. "I mean, it borders on edgy to the point that it's going to make women uncomfortable. You know, you've got affiliated PACs that are doing commercials about calling Kamala the 'C-word,' or you had speakers at Madison Square Garden, you know, referring to her and her pimps."

"That is not the way to win women. That is not the way to win people who are concerned about Trump style," Haley added.

