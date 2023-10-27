Israel-Gaza updates: US making progress toward escape for Americans in Gaza

US explains wanting a 'temporary pause' for humanitarian reasons

White House national security council spokesman John Kirby explained during a briefing what the U.S. meant by wanting a "temporary pause" in the action.

"As Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken said, we do think that there should be consideration made right now for humanitarian pauses," Kirby said. "These are localized, temporary, specific pauses on the battlefield so that humanitarian assistance can get in to people that need it or the people can get out of that area in relative safety. That's what a humanitarian pause is, and we think it's an idea worth exploring."

"Now, it could also be more than one spot, right?" he added. "So, I mean, it depends, but we think it's a valuable idea that's worth looking at to help alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Gaza."

Kirby said 74 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered Gaza since the Rafah border crossing was opened on Oct. 21, but added it was "not enough." Twelve trucks have crossed with supplies in the last 24 hours, he said.

-ABC News' Ben Gittleson