Live

Middle East live updates: IDF prepares for hostage release

The IDF says they have completed preparations for Saturday's hostage release.

ByDavid Brennan and Nadine El-Bawab
Last Updated: January 25, 2025, 2:06 AM EST

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect on Sunday morning. Hostages held in the strip and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will be freed in the first phase of the deal.

Meanwhile, the November ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. Israeli forces also remain active inside the Syrian border region as victorious rebels there build a transitional government.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides. The IDF and the Yemeni Houthis also continue to exchange attacks.

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
1 hour and 47 minutes ago

IDF prepares for hostage release

The IDF says they have completed preparations for Saturday's hostage release from Gaza, according to a statement.

"IDF completes preparations for the absorption of abductees returning to Israel from the Gaza Strip ahead of the second exchange," the statement read. "The IDF, led by the Human Resources and Medical Corps, has completed its preparations for the second time to absorb abductees returning to Israel from the Gaza Strip."

"The Human Resources and Medical Corps has established and trained initial absorption points where medical care and personal escort will be provided. After that, the returnees will proceed to hospitals and meet with their families."

Jan 24, 2025, 3:36 PM EST

Israel kills 10 more in West Bank operation

Israel confirmed it killed 10 more Palestinians in an ongoing operation in the West Bank, bringing the death toll to 20 this week.

Israel also said it apprehended 20 wanted suspects and additional weapons were confiscated.

The Israel Defense Forces will continue with the "counterterrorism operation" in Qabatiya, the IDF said in a statement.

Jan 24, 2025, 3:36 PM EST

Israel announces names of hostages to be released Saturday

Four Israeli solidiers are expected to be released on Saturday in a hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel.

Hamas will release Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19. In exchange, Israel will release 200 Palestinians being held in prisons.

The soldiers were seen in a video released in May.

Jan 24, 2025, 11:32 AM EST

Hamas to release 4 female soldiers

Hamas will release four female soldiers in the a hostage exchange on Saturday. Israel had been expecting the release of a civilian.

Israel is checking with Qatar to clarify why the civilian is not being released.

Israel has still not released the names of the 200 Palestinian prisoners it will release in exchange. Of those expected to be released, 120 have life sentences.

Related Topics