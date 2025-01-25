Middle East live updates: IDF prepares for hostage release

IDF prepares for hostage release
The IDF says they have completed preparations for Saturday's hostage release from Gaza, according to a statement.
"IDF completes preparations for the absorption of abductees returning to Israel from the Gaza Strip ahead of the second exchange," the statement read. "The IDF, led by the Human Resources and Medical Corps, has completed its preparations for the second time to absorb abductees returning to Israel from the Gaza Strip."
"The Human Resources and Medical Corps has established and trained initial absorption points where medical care and personal escort will be provided. After that, the returnees will proceed to hospitals and meet with their families."