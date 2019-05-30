Officials in Paris want to rename square after Princess Diana

PARIS — May 30, 2019, 11:24 AM ET
PHOTO: People walk around the "Liberty Flame" where fans memorialized Princess Diana after her death in Paris, Aug. 31, 2017.PlayAFP/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Sept. 5, 1997: Queen Elizabeth II addresses Princess Diana's death

More than two decades after Princess Diana's death, the Paris city council announced that a square near the tunnel where she died in a car crash should be named after her.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

The square, near Paris' Alma Bridge, was originally supposed to be named after famous Greek singer Maria Callas, who died in 1977 in Paris. The inauguration was canceled when Diana tragically died in August 1997.

PHOTO: People walk around the Liberty Flame where fans memorialized Princess Diana after her death in Paris, Aug. 31, 2017. AFP/Getty Images, FILE
People walk around the "Liberty Flame" where fans memorialized Princess Diana after her death in Paris, Aug. 31, 2017.
(MORE: Remembering Princess Diana on 20th anniversary of her death in a Paris car crash)

Since then, crowds of tourists have come to consider the square above the tunnel a place of pilgrimage and an unofficial memorial ground for Diana. It is home to the "Flame of Liberty," a replica of the torch on the Statue of Liberty in New York.

PHOTO: Police seal off the tunnel as the jury from the Coroners inquest into the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed enter the Pont de lAlma tunnel in Paris, Oct. 8, 2007. AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Police seal off the tunnel as the jury from the Coroner's inquest into the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed enter the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris, Oct. 8, 2007.
(MORE: Prince William 'sad' Princess Diana never met his family: 'They will never know her')

The council will vote on the decision to name the square "Diana, Princess of Wales" next month.

PHOTO: Princess Diana poses for a photo at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England, July 18, 1986. Tim Graham/Getty Images
Princess Diana poses for a photo at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England, July 18, 1986.

Diana died in 1997 at age 36 with her Egyptian boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, while they were chased by paparazzi after leaving a Parisian restaurant.

Comments