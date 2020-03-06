Photos show how coronavirus has impacted crowds at landmarks

Bustling tourist destinations just a year ago are now almost vacant.

By
Jesse Convertino
 and
Phaedra Singelis
March 6, 2020, 9:13 PM
As the novel coronavirus—named COVID-19—has spread globally, popular tourist destinations have seen a steep drop in visitation, either by local mandate or concern over possible transmission in crowded spaces.

Saudi Arabia decided on Friday to reopen two of the most holy religious sites in Islam in Mecca and Medina since they were closed to visitors for sterilization, according to state TV. Saudi Arabia to date has at least five cases of COVID-19.

In a series of stark photos, some tourist sites are nearly vacant from a year ago since COVID-19 has generated public health concerns across the world.

Spanish Steps, Rome, Italy

Angkor Wat, Cambodia

Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul, South Korea

Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China

The Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, Mecca, Saudi Arabia