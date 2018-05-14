A Palestinian protester holds a rope during clashes after protests near the border with Israel against the U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem, in the east of Gaza Strip, 14 May 2018. Mohammed Saber/EPA via Shutterstock

Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during the protest, May 14, 2018. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Palestinians protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2018. Ashraf Amra/APA Images via ZUMA Wire

A Palestinian woman in traditional garb waves the Palestinian flag as she stands amid smoke during clashes with Israeli security forces along the Israel-Gaza border in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. Mohammed Talatene/dpa via Newscom

Palestinians burn tyres as they clash with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel, east of Gaza City, May 14, 2018. Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

A wounded Palestinian protester arrives at a field hospital near the border fence with Israel as mass demonstrations continue on May 14, 2018, in Gaza City, Gaza. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Palestinians protesters are covered in teargas during clashes after protests near the border with Israel in the east of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. Haitham Imad/EPA via Shutterstock

Demonstrators fly balloons with Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops after several thousand gathered in the West Bank city of Ramallah to protest the inauguration of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 14, 2018. Nasser Nasser/AP

A Palestinian demonstrator carries a tire as others take cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against the U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Palestinian protesters gather during clashes with Israeli security forces in a tent city protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2018. APAImages/Polaris

Palestinian paramedics raise their arms as they recover injured demonstrators during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel east of Gaza City, May 14, 2018. Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

Palestinian women gather during clashes with Israeli security forces in a tent city protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. Ashraf Amra/APAImages/Polaris

Medics carry a Palestinian demonstrator on a stretcher after being injured during a protest against the US Embassy move to Jerusalem at the Gaza-Israeli border, in Abu Safia, Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. Luca Piergiovanni via Shutterstock

A Palestinian man runs past his national flag during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel east of Gaza City, May 14, 2018. Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. Adel Hana/AP

Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 14, 2018. Khalil Hamra/AP

A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke from burning tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 14, 2018. Khalil Hamra/AP

A wounded Palestinian boy is evacuated during a protest against the U.S. Embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Palestinian demonstrators near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, as Palestinians readied for protests over the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem, May 14, 0218. Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia, May 14, 2018. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images