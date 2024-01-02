Japan Airlines plane on fire on runway after landing at Japanese airport

A Japan Airlines plane landed while on fire at Haneda Airport on Tuesday.

The flight, JL 516, which was travelling from Chitose, Hokkaido, may have struck a Japan Coast Guard plane as it was landing, officials told Japanese broadcaster NHK, saying it was a preliminary assessment.

There were 367 passengers and 12 crew members onboard when the flight landed, NHK reported. All 379 have safely left the plan, the airline said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.